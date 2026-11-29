Cincinnati is moving on from head coach Scott Satterfield after four seasons, a decision that sends a program that reached the College Football Playoff five yea

Cincinnati is moving on from head coach Scott Satterfield after four seasons, a decision that sends a program that reached the College Football Playoff five years ago back into the coaching market a day after a 42-10 loss at BYU.

, who went 21-28 with the Bearcats. Cincinnati finished 6-6 this fall, losing four of its final five games, and called a 1 p.m. team meeting to notify players. Satterfield arrived from Louisville in December 2022 on a six-year deal to replace Luke Fickell, the winningest coach in program history, as Cincinnati prepared to join the Big 12. Athletic director John Cunningham introduced him as "The results never matched that introduction.

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Cincinnati went 3-9 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024. The Bearcats then , which cooled the hot seat, before they dropped their last five games. Satterfield finished 12-24 in Big 12 play.across his four seasons, and they lost at least three of their last four regular-season games every year. This season started with promise.