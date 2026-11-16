Former Circus Elephants Kariba and Julie Reunite at Portugal Sanctuary

Kariba completes a 1,250-mile journey to join Julie at Pangea Elephant Sanctuary in Portugal, ending decades of separation for the rescued circus elephants.

Two elephants who spent years in isolation following more than four decades in captivity have finally found companionship and freedom at a specialized sanctuary in Southern Europe. Kariba and Julie, both captured as calves in Southern Africa during the 1980s, were previously shipped to circuses across Europe where they performed for decades under harsh conditions. Their rescue and eventual reunion marks a significant milestone for animal welfare advocates and the charity responsible for their care.

Reunion at Pangea Elephant Sanctuary

Kariba and Julie have been granted a new lease on life at the Pangea Elephant Sanctuary, a charity-based organization headquartered in Suffolk, England. The sanctuary is located on a sprawling 1,000-acre reserve in Southern Portugal, providing an environment where the elephants can roam freely through lush vegetation, mud wallows, and forests. Julie was the first of the pair to arrive at the sanctuary in July, as initially reported by the Daily Mail. Her long-awaited friend, Kariba, recently completed a monumental 1,250-mile road journey from Belgium to reach her on the reserve.

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The reunion has been met with immediate positive signals from the animals themselves. Within just a few days of being in the same vicinity, the two elephants began communicating through rumbling, a vocalization method they use to express emotions and greet one another. This behavior indicates a healthy start to their shared life, allowing them to reconnect after a long period of separation. The sanctuary provides the space and social interaction that elephants, being highly sociable and intelligent creatures with complex needs, require to thrive.

Medical Challenges and Rescue Process

The journey for Kariba was not without significant obstacles, requiring extensive medical intervention before she could safely travel. The initial plan was to move her in May, but veterinarians detected abscesses that necessitated six months of intensive treatment. These infections took a severe toll on her health, causing her to become blind in one eye, lose an ear, and suffer from a weakened gut. Despite these serious complications, the medical team successfully resolved the abscesses, deeming her fit to travel by November.

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Before embarking on the long road trip, Kariba had to be carefully placed into her transport crate at Pakawi Park in Belgium, where she had been living since 2012. Staff members at Pakawi Park tended to her health needs leading up to the departure. The complexity of her medical history underscores the dedication required by rescuing organizations to ensure the safety of elephants transitioning from captivity to sanctuary life. The successful completion of this journey highlights the collaborative effort between veterinary experts and sanctuary staff.

History of Captivity and Separation

Kariba and Julie share a history of being separated early in their captivities. Kariba was captured and sold by a German company known as Firma Ruhe. She initially arrived in Germany with another female elephant named Sabi. However, after two years together, they were sent to different zoos in 1986 and never saw each other again. Sadly, Sabi was not as fortunate in her later years, dying in a Dutch zoo in 2012 at the age of 34. Kariba performed in circuses in Germany before eventually moving to Pakawi Park in Belgium.

At Pakawi Park, Kariba met another former circus elephant named Jenny. The two formed a bond until Jenny died in 2022, leaving Kariba to live in isolation for the first time in years. This period of solitude highlighted the urgent need for a permanent solution. Tommy Pasteels, the director of Pakawi Park, expressed deep relief that Kariba would no longer spend another winter alone. He emphasized that elephants need the company of other elephants and credited Pangea with stepping in to provide a suitable new home.

Impact and Future of the Sanctuary

The successful integration of Kariba and Julie serves as a model for future rescue operations. Kate Moore, the managing director of Pangea, stated that providing elephants with the chance to live meaningful lives with space to roam in the company of others is the core mission of the organization. Pangea is already in discussions with other zoos and institutions across Europe about rehoming additional elephants who have lived in captivity. The charity hopes that Julie and Kariba will be the first of many to benefit from this sanctuary model.

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Julie, who was known as Portugal's last circus elephant, is believed to be excited about the prospect of having a companion at the sanctuary. As the pair begins to explore their new environment together, they represent a triumph of animal welfare efforts. The Pangea Elephant Sanctuary relies entirely on donations to sustain its operations and care for these large, complex animals. Supporters can contribute to the ongoing mission of providing safe havens for rescued elephants through the official Pangea Trust website.