Former CIA Economist Claims to Have Predicted SpaceX IPO, Offers 'Backdoor' Investment Strategy

Economist Mark Skousen, who worked at CIA headquarters and met Elon Musk, says he accurately predicted the SpaceX IPO timing. He now reveals a way for ordinary investors to get in before the public offering.

A former CIA economist who spent three years inside the agency's headquarters has come forward with a bold claim: he accurately predicted the exact timing of SpaceX's initial public offering months before any official announcement.

Mark Skousen, a prolific author and financial analyst, says he determined the IPO window using a combination of classified analytical techniques and private conversations with Elon Musk. According to Skousen, the SpaceX IPO is imminent, with shares expected to be available to the public within days. He argues that the traditional IPO process systematically shuts out ordinary investors, allowing Wall Street insiders to capture nearly all the gains before the stock ever trades on an exchange.

Skousen is now offering what he calls a backdoor strategy for average Americans to get positioned ahead of the offering, bypassing the usual gatekeepers like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. He claims his method requires no special connections or a million-dollar account, only a willingness to act quickly. Skousen's credentials are unusual. He worked for three years inside CIA headquarters, not analyzing investments or stock charts, but studying deeper patterns of economic power and wealth concentration.

He has met with four U.S. presidents and written 25 books on the mechanics of money and power. In addition, he met Elon Musk face-to-face at a private gathering of financial elites, where he was one of only two people allowed to ask the SpaceX founder a direct question.

According to Skousen, what Musk said in that room, combined with his CIA training, enabled him to predict the IPO filing almost to the exact day before any media outlet confirmed it. He points to Reuters and CNBC reports as validation, though those outlets typically break such news after official filings. Skousen's prediction has not been independently verified, but he insists his track record speaks for itself.

The core of Skousen's argument is that the IPO market is rigged against retail investors. He cites research showing that up to 95% of IPO gains are captured by institutional investors before the stock begins public trading. Underwriting banks award the largest allocations to hedge funds, private equity firms, and their favored clients, leaving crumbs for the general public.

With SpaceX, which he calls the biggest IPO in American history, the potential for massive wealth creation is enormous-but only for those who get in early. Skousen claims his backdoor play allows anyone to buy into SpaceX before the IPO, using a legal mechanism that does not require traditional broker access. He is currently on a one-man mission to share this opportunity for free, warning that the window is closing fast.

While skeptics question the reliability of his predictions and the legality of his strategy, Skousen remains adamant that he has found a way to level the playing field. Whether he is right or wrong, his story highlights a deep frustration with the financial system and the lengths some will go to democratize investing. For now, all eyes are on SpaceX and the clock ticking toward what could be the most anticipated public offering in history





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