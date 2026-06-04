Former church secretary ordered to pay $20K in restitution after deputies say she embezzled more than $570,000

A woman who spent more than a decade managing finances for a Nassau County church has been ordered to begin repaying what authorities say was more than $570,000 she stole from the congregation over five years.

Former church secretary ordered to pay $20K in restitution after deputies say she embezzled more than $570,000Melissa Ganey English is charged with grand theft in connection with the embezzlement of more than $570,000 from Amelia Baptist Church.

– A woman who spent more than a decade managing finances for a Nassau County church has been ordered to begin repaying what authorities say was more than $570,000 she stole from the congregation over five years. Melissa Ganey English, also known as Melissa Ganey Rhoden, 45, served as financial secretary at Amelia Baptist Church, located on Buccaneer Trail in Fernandina Beach, for about 11 years.

Authorities say that from January 2019 to October 2024, English used her position to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars in church funds toward her own personal expenses. On June 3, a judge ordered English to pay $20,000 in restitution to Amelia Baptist Church within 60 days.

The order also notes theIf English is placed on probation or parole, full satisfaction of the restitution order will be a required condition — and failure to comply could result in revocation of that supervision. The alleged scheme unraveled in October 2024 when two new church financial committee members reviewed bank documents and noticed the church’s funds were lower than they should have been.

When investigators examined credit card statements tied to a church card issued directly to English, they found hundreds of thousands of dollars had been charged for personal use. English was fired, and the church hired an outside contractor to review all financial transactions from 2019 to 2024. That review turned up numerous discrepancies and fraudulent charges.

More than $100,000 in 2021Fraudulent charges included purchases from Amazon and Walmart, SeaWorld tickets, concert tickets, baseball tickets, Hey Dude shoes, hotel stays, flights, cruises, Airbnb rentals and a helicopter flight over the Grand Canyon. A warrant was issued March 25, 2025. English was located and detained in Baker County.

“This is a significant breach of trust that has deeply impacted the church community,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said. “The suspect abused her position of trust for years, using church funds meant for ministry and community service to instead fund her personal lifestyle. Our office is committed to seeking justice for the victims of this extensive financial crime. ”Pastor Forrest Jones addressed the congregation following the discovery of the theft.

“In October of 2024, the leadership of Amelia Baptist Church discovered evidence of financial irregularities,” Jones said. “The employee overseeing the financial operations of the church admitted to wrongdoing and her employment was terminated immediately. ” Jones said the church fully cooperated with investigators and confirmed no other members, employees or pastors were implicated. Drought improving but we're still behind, so when will we see rainfall again?

St. Augustine Beach police halt takeover plan amid ongoing teen trendFormer teachers at YMCA Tiger Academy ‘blindsided’ after learning they won’t return next school yearProperty tax plan heads to voters as local leaders warn of impact on police and fire fundingPrices to rise at pumps in Georgia as gas tax reinstatedFlorida property tax plan: Relief or Losses? Severe storms threaten Jacksonville: Heavy rain and flooding expected on TuesdayTwin Lakes Middle School security guard arrested, accused of inappropriate conduct with studentJaguars continues OTAs, defense says they're focused on "advancing to the next level"What do you want to see the Florida Legislature do with property taxes during its special session? Previous video





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Clutch' Is an Adventure-Driven Open-World Racing Game from Former 'Forza' DevsThe upcoming racing game seems aimed to land halfway between Forza Horizon and Fast & Furious.

Read more »

Hall of Famer Rick Adelman, former Warriors coach, dies at 79Rick Adelman, a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee who played for seven NBA seasons before becoming one of the game's all-time winningest coaches, has died at 79. He coached the Warriors for two seasons from 1995 to 1997.

Read more »

Record-setting foster grandma racks up nearly 20K volunteer hoursA foster grandmother is setting records for the time, care, and compassion she gives children in her community.

Read more »

Fake Alaska gold sold in Southeast stores ends in $20K settlementThe state says Miner’s Gems employees misrepresented man-made gold quartz as natural Alaska gold during an undercover investigation.

Read more »