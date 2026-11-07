Former Child Star Bug Hall's Financial Crisis and Vow of Poverty

Former Little Rascals star Bug Hall explains his vow of poverty, homeschooling five children, and recent arrests that led to a GoFundMe for his sixth baby.

Bug Hall, the former child actor best known for his role as Alfalfa in the 1994 film Little Rascals, has publicly addressed his decision to embrace a life of poverty and Catholic extremism following a series of legal troubles. The 40-year-old actor spoke to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, January 28, detailing his departure from Hollywood and his commitment to a minimalist lifestyle that includes homeschooling his five children and living in a campervan.

The Reality of Hall's Vow of Poverty

Hall, who self-identified as a Catholic extremist, explained that he and his wife have moved their family multiple times, living between Texas, Michigan, and Ohio, before finally settling in rural Arkansas. In this new environment, the family resides in a campervan equipped with a water well and a generator. To sustain this austere lifestyle, Hall has voluntarily taken a vow of poverty, having donated most of his previous possessions and savings. He stated that if any financial need arises, he will simply take on odd jobs for cash to cover expenses rather than pursuing traditional employment.

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Legal Issues and Arrests Defined

Despite his claims of avoiding formal charges, Hall's recent history involves significant legal entanglements. In 2020, police found him inside a hotel room surrounded by cans of air duster after a family member called 911. He was booked on a misdemeanor possession charge for the inhalation of a volatile chemical and was released the following day on a $1,500 bond. Later, in Marion County, Ohio, he was charged with failure to appear after missing a December 2024 court date related to a traffic citation for driving without liability insurance. He was ultimately released from police custody without receiving a sentence.

Hall's Rejection of the Entertainment Industry

Hall credited these incidents as the catalyst for his permanent exit from the entertainment industry. He expressed a deep dissatisfaction with conventional work, telling reporters he did not want to perform jobs he considered meaningless, such as making widgets to distract people. Instead, he chose to remove himself from the public eye and focus on his family. He noted that he had avoided traditional media interviews for six years since he effectively self-cancelled his own career, viewing his current struggles as a personal choice he had made to uphold his beliefs.

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Financial Struggles and Sixth Child Announcement

The financial implications of this lifestyle have become increasingly acute with the announcement of Hall's sixth pregnancy. In November 2026, Hall and his wife, DeGroff, revealed they were expecting another child. With the baby due in less than a month, the family launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the final preparations for the arrival. Hall admitted that while they were enjoying their rugged lifestyle, the imminent birth required additional resources to get their situation buttoned up before the new baby arrived.

Homeschooling and Family Dynamics

A central component of Hall's new life is his approach to education and family structure. He and his wife actively homeschool their five existing children, a decision they have maintained for years. Hall stated that the couple plans to strongly discourage their children from attending traditional schools or colleges, which he described as nonsense. This educational philosophy is deeply tied to his religious convictions and his broader rejection of mainstream societal structures, forming the foundation of his current domestic routine in Arkansas.