Former Chicago Police Sergeant Loses Life Savings to Fraud, Bank Denies Claims Due to Late Reporting

A former police sergeant from Chicago, Courtney White, lost her entire life savings due to fraud after failing to report the incident within the required 30-day timeframe. Despite her efforts to file fraud claims with Chase Bank, they were denied due to the delayed reporting. This incident sheds light on the importance of regular bank account monitoring and prompt reporting of any suspicious activity.

A former police sergeant from Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood, Courtney White, lost her entire life savings due to fraud after failing to report the incident within the required 30-day timeframe. White, a former officer with the Markham Police Department, had diligently saved her money over a decade, only to see it vanish overnight. 'I worked my butt off,' White stated. 'I was the overtime queen at work. So all my overtime money went into my savings for my family.

' To safeguard her savings, White had opened a Chase Bank account in 2001, specifically without a debit card or checks. 'I deliberately had my savings account set up where I would have to walk into the bank to make transactions,' White explained.Every month, White faithfully visited the bank to withdraw money for her son's allowance. Over the years, these withdrawals also covered her daughter's college expenses and travel costs. One autumn day in 2022, White encountered an 'insufficient funds' message and decided to check her account balance for the first time in months. To her astonishment, she discovered numerous withdrawals made at different Chase branches, all conducted in person. 'If you look at all of the withdrawal slips, you can clearly see the difference in the handwriting,' White noted, drawing attention to the stark contrast between her usual handwriting on withdrawal slips and the way the date was written on the fraudulent ones.White immediately filed a police report and initiated multiple fraud claims with Chase. However, all her claims were rejected because she hadn't reported the fraud within 30 days of receiving her statement. Frustrated, White expressed, 'Somebody should have recognized that this is an outrageous amount of transactions every day. It should have been … some sort of alert,' emphasizing that her banking habits were consistent and she had been a Chase customer for 20 years. NBC 5 Responds further investigated the Chase branch where White claimed to be on a first-name basis with tellers. Chicago police records revealed that several other Chase customers at the same branch had reported unauthorized withdrawals from their accounts in recent years, with scenarios mirroring White's experience. The data also shed light on other security concerns at the branch, with over a dozen Chase customers reporting incidents of robbery or scams while using the branch's ATM. White added that Chase was unable to provide surveillance footage to assist in identifying the individual making withdrawals under her name. Chase responded to the situation with a statement emphasizing their cooperation with investigations and urging all customers to review their monthly statements promptly. They highlighted various security measures available to customers, including setting up account alerts for suspicious activity. White, heartbroken over the loss of her hard-earned savings, lamented, 'I worked hard for that money. And that's what I did for a living. Help people who are victims of crimes, fraud. And here I became a victim myself.' This incident serves as a stark reminder for everyone to regularly check their bank account balances and to promptly report any suspicious activity to their bank





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FRAUD BANK SAVINGS CHICAGO POLICE LATE REPORTING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former State Police Major Appointed to Monitor West Wildwood Police DepartmentFollowing the Chief of Police's leave of absence, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland appoints retired State Police Major Mark Weeks as a monitor to oversee the department's operations and ensure continued community service.

Read more »

Former East Cleveland Police Commander Convicted of Lying About Fatal Police ChaseA jury found Larry McDonald guilty of multiple felonies for hiding his involvement in two police pursuits, one of which resulted in a fatal crash.

Read more »

Former East Cleveland Police Commander Found Guilty of Lying About Role in Fatal Police PursuitLarry McDonald, a former commander with the East Cleveland Police Department, was found guilty of multiple charges, including tampering with records and obstructing official business, for his involvement in two police pursuits, one of which resulted in a fatal crash.

Read more »

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temperatures continue in Chicago area MondayHealth officials are warning people to dress properly to avoid frostbite.

Read more »

Chicago Med Surpasses Chicago Fire in RatingsThis article explores the reasons behind Chicago Med's increased viewership compared to Chicago Fire. It highlights key departures from Chicago Fire, the compelling storyline surrounding Sharon Goodwin in Chicago Med, and the overall enhanced drama in Chicago Med's tenth season.

Read more »

ABC7 Chicago to present the 2025 Chicago Auto Show Saturday, Feb. 8ABC7 anchors Ravi Baichwal, Ryan Chiaverini to host half-hour special; Tracy Butler, Diane Pathieu and Val Warner to Contribute

Read more »