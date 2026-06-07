Former Chicago Bulls Star and Broadcaster Stacey King Dies at 59

Former Chicago Bulls player and NBA broadcaster Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59, the team announced Sunday.

Skip to Content Former Chicago Bulls player Stacey King during a 20th anniversary recognition ceremony of the Bulls first NBA Championship in 1991 at the United Center in Chicago in 2011.

Former Chicago Bulls star and NBA broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59, the team announced Sunday. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. King, a member of the Bulls’ famed three-peat squad in the early 1990s and a fan-favorite broadcaster on television for the team, is being mourned by the team after his sudden death.

“Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history,” Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans.

” Stacey King of the Chicago Bulls shoots a foul shot against the Washington Bullets during a basketball game circa 1990. King played for the Bulls from 1989 to 1994. King was drafted by the Bulls with the sixth overall selection in the 1989 NBA Draft. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game during parts of five seasons in Chicago, winning three consecutive championships with the Bulls between 1991 and 1993.

He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1993-94 season, and finished his career with stops in Miami, Dallas and Boston. He joined the Bulls’ broadcasts during the 2006-07 season, hosting on pregame and postgame shows and ultimately becoming the team’s color commentator. He had served alongside Adam Amin in that role since the 2020-21 season for the team.

“Stacey loved being a Bull. You could feel it in everything he did — the way he played, the way he called games, and the way he connected with our fans,” team chairman Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement.

“He had a unique gift for bringing people together and making every game feel personal. Whether it was through a broadcast, a conversation, or a photo with a fan, Stacey made people feel seen and valued. We were fortunate to know him not only as a player and broadcaster, but as a friend. Stacey genuinely cared about people, and he made our organization better.

We will miss him dearly, and his impact, memory and legacy will remain a part of the Chicago Bulls forever. ”





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stacey King Chicago Bulls NBA Sports News Former Player

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Bears Stadium: What's next for Hammond, Arlington Heights and Chicago?Here’s what is next for the Bears’ stadium efforts in the three most discussed sites: Chicago, Arlington Heights and Hammond, Indiana.

Read more »

Former Bulls star, commentator Stacey King dies at age 59Former Chicago Bulls star and NBA broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59, the team announced Sunday.

Read more »

Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and Bulls broadcaster, dead at 59Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and longtime Chicago Bulls broadcaster, has died at 59. He was drafted No. 6 overall in 1989 out of Oklahoma.

Read more »

Stacey King, Beloved Bulls Broadcaster and Champion, Passes Away at 59The Chicago Bulls announced on Sunday that Stacey King has passed away. The beloved franchise figure was 59 years old. King first became a recognizable face in

Read more »