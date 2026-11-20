Ex-Authentic Education CEO Fay MacRitchie faces sentencing for drink-driving and failing to provide a specimen, sparking debate on accountability.

Fay MacRitchie, the former chief executive of Authentic Education, has pleaded guilty to drink-driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis following two separate incidents involving her BMW. The Southampton Magistrates' Court heard that MacRitchie, 41, was caught driving with alcohol levels exceeding the legal limit on the M27 and was later found slumped over the steering wheel in a Waitrose car park in Wimborne, Dorset. These criminal convictions stand in stark contrast to her public professional persona, where she promoted leadership integrity and organizational transformation.

Criminal Incidents and Police Stops

The first legal violation occurred on September 14, 2024, when Hampshire Constabulary stopped MacRitchie driving her BMW 430 convertible in the middle lane of the M27 motorway. Officers administered a roadside breathalyser test, which recorded a reading of 55mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. This measurement significantly surpasses the statutory legal limit of 35mg per 100ml, marking the initial breach of traffic laws that would lead to her current criminal proceedings.

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Less than a month later, on October 11, police were called to a Waitrose supermarket in Wimborne, Dorset, after reports of a woman appearing intoxicated and wandering the premises before entering her vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed MacRitchie asleep at the wheel of her car in the parking lot. The court heard that she appeared intoxicated to the naked eye, and when asked to provide a roadside breath sample, the device returned a fail result. Despite this clear indication of impairment, she later refused to provide a blood or urine sample at the police station after requesting the presence of a solicitor.

Professional Background and Resignation

MacRitchie served as the CEO of Authentic Education, a multi-academy trust operating 13 primary, secondary, and specialist schools across Dorset. Her tenure was characterized by high-profile achievements, including the restructuring of organizational architecture and the implementation of new digital infrastructure. Her website details how she led seven academies to achieve good or outstanding Ofsted ratings during her time in charge, describing her work as achieving transformation at scale through design thinking and stakeholder engagement.

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She departed her role, which commanded an annual salary of £250,000, in August after serving for 18 months. The reason cited for her departure was a sudden illness that prompted her to take time with her family in New Zealand. In her subsequent professional rebranding, MacRitchie transitioned into executive coaching, offering lessons on leadership and professional growth to senior managers. She currently markets her services to successful leaders who feel they have more potential, leveraging her experience in managing competing demands and high-stakes accountability.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing Outlook

During the hearing at Southampton Magistrates' Court, prosecutor Giles Fletcher outlined the sequence of events that led to the charges. He noted that while MacRitchie was not heavily intoxicated during the Waitrose incident, she was clearly intoxicated and failed to comply with full testing procedures at the station. Fletcher emphasized that MacRitchie had no previous criminal record, describing her as a woman of previous good character apart from these two specific matters. The prosecution presented the evidence clearly, leading to MacRitchie admitting guilt to both the drink-driving charge and the failure to provide a specimen.

District Judge Orla Austin adjourned the sentencing to January to allow probation services to prepare a pre-sentence report. While all sentencing options remain open, the judge indicated that MacRitchie is likely to receive a community sentence due to the circumstances. As an interim measure, an immediate driving ban was imposed. The case highlights the severe personal consequences for a high-profile educational leader, contrasting her professional accolades with the recent criminal convictions that will impact her career and public standing.