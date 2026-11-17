Dustin May, who made 21 starts for the Cardinals in 2026, will head to the Chicago White Sox after signing a three-year contract.

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May reacts after the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthat May has agreed to a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox. ESPN's Jesse Rogers adds that the deal is worth $52.5 million guaranteed. The White Sox are in agreement with free agent Dustin May on a 3-yr $52.5 million deal, source confirms to ESPN. The good news for the Cardinals is that May is now out of the division and the National League for the foreseeable future.

Also read Instant Grade: White Sox Sign Dustin May to 3-Year Deal in First Big Splash

There wereRecapping Dustin May's Short Tenure With the Cardinals Jul 18, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cardinals signed May on a one-year deal in the offseason. Injuries had derailed a once-promising career. In 21 starts, the right-hander pitched to a 4.38 ERA/3.05 FIP.

His best start of the year was a complete-game shutout of the San Diego Padres on June 15. That one-year flyer turned into two potential impact outfield prospects at the trade deadline. The Cardinals dealt May, along with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, to their division rival. Coming back in the deal was outfield prospects Josiah Ragsdale and Alexander Frias.

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Ragsdale is the closest to the big leagues, with a 2028 ETA while Frias offers more long-term upside. Had the Cardinals elected to keep May for his final 10 starts, they would have had the option of extending a qualifying offer. Had May rejected the qualifying offer to sign this deal, St. Louis would have gotten the No. 32 overall pick in the 2027 MLB Draft.

But given his production, the qualifying offer would have been steep and wasn't a guarantee. Instead, they got a viable offer that could potentially move the needle forward for them. Sep 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The 2027 season will likely be a continued youth movement.

The Cardinals are unlikely to make a rotation splash and will continue to focus on internal development. But given that Alec Burleson, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn's control years are coming to a close, they need their system to step up in 2027. Rookie Quinn Mathews will get a more extended runway in the rotation. The 2027 season should also see the arrival of top prospect Liam Doyle.

Once the Cardinals get a more thorough evaluation of the two left-handers, they can look to make significant additions for the 2028 season. The Cardinals could also shop Andre Pallante, who has just two years of team control. But doing so opens up an additional hole in the rotation that's short on proven arms.

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However, it's unlikely Pallante becomes a trade candidate until similar pitchers in May's tier in free agency come off the board. That could mean that market doesn't materialize until the conclusion of the next lockout. The team has made their stance somewhat clear. They would have to be wowed to consider moving on from controllable pieces like Pallante.concerning Winn and Burleson this offseason.

The same could be true for Pallante, who is potentially in line to start on Opening Day for them in 2027. Michael McDermott has covered MLB since the 2016 season. He previously covered the Arizona Diamondbacks for On SI and the Arizona Fall League as credentialed media during the 2022-2025 seasons. Past stops include AZ Snake Pit, Burn City Sports, and FanSided.