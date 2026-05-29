Former Southern California mayor Eileen Li Wang pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of China's government, facing 10 years in prison.

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’city admitted in federal court Friday that she acted as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, formally pleading guilty in a case prosecutors have described as a brazen effort to spread Beijing-backed propaganda inside the United States. Eileen Li Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, California, pleaded guilty to acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying U.S. authorities, a felony offense carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and a $100 special assessment fee.

Federal prosecutors allege Wang acted"at the direction and control" of Chinese government officials between 2020 and 2022, coordinating with individuals in the United States to distribute pro-Beijing messaging without registering with the U.S. attorney general as required by law. The conduct described in the case occurred before Wang was elected to the Arcadia City Council in 2022 and later became mayor through the city's rotating system.

Wang appeared in court Friday wearing a navy suit with gold buttons and was accompanied by her attorneys. Although the court provided a Mandarin interpreter, Wang chose to proceed in English throughout the hearing. Former Arcadia Mayor Eileen Wang leaves federal court after pleading guilty to acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government. Wang faces up to 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2026.

Before accepting the plea, the judge placed Wang under oath and questioned her extensively about her state of mind and understanding of the proceedings. Wang then waived her right to aattorney reviewed the charge against Wang, knowingly acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying U.S. authorities, and outlined the maximum penalties she faces.

Wang told the court she understood she was pleading guilty to a felony offense and understood the potential consequences, including the conditions of supervised release. Wang would be giving up by entering the plea, including certain appeal rights. The judge then asked Wang a series of questions to verify she understood those waivers.

CHINESE SPY INFILTRATION: MAYOR’S BUST ADDS TO GROWING TIMELINE OF FOREIGN INFLUENCE CREEPING INTO USAt one point, defense attorneys attempted to waive the government's reading of the factual basis supporting the charge, but prosecutors insisted the facts be read aloud in open court. The judge accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. local time.

Wang was released on bond pending sentencing and will have an opportunity to address the court before her sentence is imposed. DEMS UNDER FIRE FOR ‘MALIGN CHINESE INFLUENCE’ AS SHOCKING SPY MAYOR DONATIONS UNCOVERED: ‘HOW MANY MORE? ’, a convicted Chinese agent already serving a four-year federal prison sentence, to operate a website posing as a local Chinese-American news outlet.and genocide in China's Xinjiang region.

Prosecutors said Wang posted the article online within minutes and sent the official a link to the published piece. The official allegedly responded:"So fast, thank you everyone.

"Authorities also allege Wang communicated with convicted Chinese operative John Chen, a figure prosecutors say has ties to China's intelligence apparatus and connections to Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to court documents, Wang asked Chen to distribute messaging and wrote,"This is what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wants to send.

"Arcadia City Hall in California. Mayor Eileen Wang resigned after being charged in a federal case tied to acting as an illegal agent for China.

"Individuals elected to public office in the United States should act only for the people of the United States that they represent," Assistant"It is deeply concerning that someone who previously received and executed directives from PRC government officials is now in a position of public trust at all. ""Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy," Essayli said.

"This plea agreement is the latest success in our determination to defend the homeland against China's efforts to corrupt our institutions. "Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky said Wang's conduct should serve as a warning to others who seek to influence American politics on behalf of foreign governments. "By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government," Rozhavsky said.

"Let this serve as a clear warning individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice. " Wang resigned from the Arcadia City Council and mayor's office after federal charges were announced. City officials have maintained that the conduct described by prosecutors occurred before Wang took office and said an internal review found no city finances, staff or decision-making processes were involved.

"The allegations at the center of this case, that a foreign government sought to exert influence over a local elected official, are deeply troubling," the city previously said in a statement. "We take them seriously. "with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.





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