Former Cal Golfers Face Challenges at The Genesis Invitational

Three of four former Cal golfers competing at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines had a difficult opening round. Michael Kim emerged as the top performer, tied for seventh place. Collin Morikawa, Byeong Hun An, and Max Homa faced more struggles.

A challenging opening round at The Genesis Invitational played out for three of four former Cal golfers competing at Torrey Pines in La Jolla this week. Michael Kim led the charge for the Golden Bears, securing a tie for seventh place after firing a 1-under 71 on Thursday. Collin Morikawa followed closely behind, landing in a tie for 20th with a 1-over 73. Byeong Hun An faced a tougher day, finishing with a 75 that placed him in a share of 40th.

Max Homa, unfortunately, struggled, ending the round tied for 51st with a 76.Denny McCarthy claimed the outright lead at 68, aided by an eagle-3 on the 18th hole. Seamus Power and Patrick Rodgers trailed closely behind at 69, while world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler joined a trio of players tied for fourth.Max Homa's performance particularly drew attention. The 34-year-old, who once held the No. 5 ranking, has seen his standing slip to 60th over the past year. Despite feeling a resurgence in his game after a missed cut at the Phoenix Open, his struggles continued at Torrey Pines. Homa attributed his recent performance to a new approach to his game, including a change in swing coach and equipment choices following a disappointing 2024 season. 'I know I'm getting better even if it looks like I'm getting worse,' Homa confided to reporters this week. 'I think I know what I'm doing is right. It's very difficult to continue to see bad (results), but last week I actually hit the ball incredible, and I missed the cut by five.” Thursday's round offered no respite for Homa, who started with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 and added another on No. 4. He finished with six bogeys and two birdies, leaving him eight strokes behind the leader.Kim, on the other hand, capitalized on his recent momentum from a tie for second at the Phoenix Open, which propelled him to No. 86 in the world rankings. He showcased his talent with consecutive birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 at Torrey Pines, culminating in a final birdie on No. 18, placing him just three strokes behind the leader. Morikawa, the world's No. 4-ranked player, battled back from a 1-over score to finish his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, securing a tie for 21st alongside players like Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland. An, meanwhile, endured a rollercoaster round, starting 2 under through six holes before succumbing to three bogeys and a double bogey on No. 12, ultimately finishing with a 3-over 75 and sharing 40th place





