Phil Barker, drummer for punk band Buzzcocks from 1992 to 2006, has died on November 21 on the Isle of Wight after a five-year cancer struggle. Tributes pour in.

Phil Barker, the longtime drummer who was instrumental in the Buzzcocks resurgence during the 1990s and early 2000s, has died following a five-year battle with cancer. The musician passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 21, on the Isle of Wight, at the age of 62. The band confirmed his passing on their official website, noting that he was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

Phil Barker Career With Buzzcocks

Barker officially joined the influential Manchester punk band in 1992 alongside bassist Tony Barber, marking the beginning of a productive decade for the group. He remained a key figure in the lineup, performing alongside frontmen Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle while contributing to several studio releases. Barker departed the band in early 2006, leaving behind a legacy of energetic performances and significant musical contributions to the group's catalog.

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Barker Cancer Battle And Family

The Buzzcocks announced that Barker had been fighting cancer for five years prior to his death, which occurred on the Isle of Wight. He is survived by his wife, Deb, whom he had been married to for 26 years. The band described him as an important member of their era and expressed their sadness at losing a longtime friend and collaborator who had been integral to their success during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Steve Diggle Tribute To Barker

Current Buzzcocks frontman Steve Diggle shared a heartfelt tribute ahead of the band's performance in St Petersburg, Florida. He posted a message acknowledging Barker's talent and friendship, stating that the entire evening's concert would be dedicated to the late drummer. Diggle wrote that he was remembering the good times they shared and wished comfort to Barker's wife Deb and the rest of the family.

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Jen Brown And Record Shop Tributes

Jen Brown, the frontwoman of The Pricillas, shared a nostalgic photograph of herself with Barker taken in New York City in the 1990s. She described him as a great drummer, artist, and absolute sweetheart, noting that they had kept in touch over the years despite not seeing each other for long periods. Triple A Records, an independent retailer, also paid tribute, praising Barker as a brilliant friend and generous supporter of the shop who was keen on music.

Barker Early Punk Career

Before his tenure with the Buzzcocks, Barker established himself on the UK punk scene in the early 1980s. He played with the band Lack of Knowledge and later worked with several other acts, including the Stratford Mercenaries, DIRT, and The Modern Folk Quintet. Following the confirmation of his death, tributes arrived from fans, friends, and music industry figures who remembered him for his cheery visits and enthusiasm for music.