Richard Martyn seeks £110,000 from London Borough of Barnet after tree preservation order blocked removal of oaks causing subsidence to his Mill Hill home.

A former Burberry manager has initiated legal proceedings against the London Borough of Barnet, seeking substantial compensation for structural damage to his luxury property. Richard Martyn, a resident of Mill Hill for nearly four decades, argues that the council's refusal to permit the felling of two mature oak trees directly resulted in over £100,000 in repair costs.

The dispute centers on Martyn's £1 million home located in The Reddings, north London, which has suffered significant subsidence. He contends that the roots of the two large trees, one standing at 45 feet and the other exceeding 80 feet in height, invaded the foundations of a rear extension. The council maintains that allowing the trees to be removed would have created a different, potentially more severe risk of ground movement known as 'heave'.

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Cause of Subsidence and Structural Repairs

The initial signs of structural distress at the property emerged in November 2017. Martyn recalls that his young grandson exposed a concerning crack in the living room wall while moving a curtain. This observation prompted a series of professional assessments to determine the severity and source of the damage affecting the extension built onto the historic home.

By March 2018, a specialist surveyor diagnosed both internal and external cracking indicative of vegetation-related subsidence. An arboricultural report conducted in April 2018 identified the two oak trees as the dominant vegetation responsible for the instability. The experts recommended the complete removal of the trees to stabilize the ground and prevent further deterioration of the property's structural integrity.

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Martyn states that the cost of remedying the damage through underpinning and other necessary repairs exceeded £104,000. He asserts that the council's decision to deny his application for consent to fell the trees, citing their special amenity value to the neighborhood, was a reckless administrative error that forced him to bear the financial burden of extensive and urgent construction works.

Legal Arguments at the Upper Tribunal

The case was heard at the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber, where legal representatives for both sides presented conflicting expert evidence. David Thomas, the barrister representing Richard Martyn, argued that it was beyond dispute that the oaks caused the damage to the property. He emphasized that the risk of further subsidence and the subsequent need for substructure works were entirely foreseeable had the council refused the tree preservation order application.

Thomas further submitted that pruning the trees was an inadequate solution to stop the roots from wreaking havoc on the foundations. He pointed to an engineering examination conducted in May 2019, which found that the property's movement was directly linked to the seasonal water demands of the nearby vegetation. This process caused clay shrinking, a common issue in areas with reactive soil types that are highly sensitive to moisture levels.

Defending the claim, James Neill, the barrister for the London Borough of Barnet, argued that the council should not be held liable for the damages. He contended that the removal of the trees in their entirety would have created a significant risk of heave. This phenomenon occurs when the ground expands upwards after the water-sucking effect of the tree roots is removed, potentially causing more severe structural damage than the subsidence itself.

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Expert Disputes and Future Implications

A key point of contention involves the depth of the foundations for the extension. Mr. Martyn's legal team noted that the foundations were excavated to a depth of 1.3 meters, which is deeper than the minimum depth generally recommended for shrinkable soils. They argued that this precautionary measure demonstrated that the homeowner had done everything reasonably possible to mitigate the risk of root damage from trees that were not particularly close to the building.

Neill countered that engineering experts on both sides indicated that underpinning would have been necessary regardless of whether the trees were removed. He suggested that the ground movement caused by the removal of such large trees would have been inevitable, thereby absolving the council of liability for the specific repair costs incurred. The council insists that their decision to prioritize the amenity value of the trees was a valid exercise of their planning rights.

Martyn is now suing the London Borough of Barnet for £110,000 to compensate for the damage to his extension, plus applicable interest. He brands the council's decision as pure madness, arguing that their refusal to allow consent triggers the claimant's entitlement to compensation for the foreseeable losses suffered. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for property owners facing similar conflicts with local planning authorities regarding tree preservation orders.

As the legal battle continues, the focus remains on whether the council's adherence to tree preservation guidelines outweighed the evident and documented risks posed to private residential properties. The case highlights the complex intersection of environmental conservation policies and individual property rights in historic London neighborhoods.