Former Buckeye Michael Brewster Continues Football Journey as Offensive Line Coach

Michael Brewster, the former Ohio State center, has transitioned from a successful NFL career to a coaching role. Brewster's coaching journey takes him to Valparaiso University after stints at various collegiate and high school levels.

Former Ohio State center, Michael Brewster , has made a name for himself in both the NFL and the coaching world. Brewster's playing career at Ohio State spanned from 2008 to 2011, where he earned numerous accolades, including first-team All-American honors in 2010 and first-team All-Big Ten honors the same year. He continued his success in the Big Ten, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors the following season.

Brewster's journey began in 2008 when he stepped in to replace an injured Jim Cordle, setting off a remarkable streak of 49 consecutive starts. After his collegiate career, Brewster signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent. His NFL journey took him through various teams, including the Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints. Brewster's coaching career began at the high school level with Orangewood Christian School in Florida before transitioning to the collegiate ranks. He served as a graduate assistant at Western Michigan and Bowling Green before joining the coaching staff at Cincinnati as a defensive support coach and quality control coach. Most recently, Brewster coached tight ends at Tennessee State for two seasons under former Ohio State standout Eddie Georgie. In 2024, he took on the role of offensive line coach at Valparaiso University. Brewster's career reflects his dedication to football and his diverse experiences in both playing and coaching





