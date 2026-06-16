Former Brooklyn police sergeant sentenced to jail for assaulting handcuffed woman

A judge sentenced a former Brooklyn police sergeant to jail for assaulting a woman while she was handcuffed.

PARMA, Ohio — A judge sentenced a former Brooklyn police sergeant to jail for assaulting a woman while she was handcuffed. Former Brooklyn Police Sergeant Paul Stein received the maximum sentence for misdemeanor assault — 180 days in jail with 90 suspended.

Before sentencing, Stein expressed remorse, saying he regrets what he did. His attorney, Dominic Vitantonio, asked the judge for leniency, saying his client has already lost his law enforcement career and is now working as a plumber.

“For someone like Paul Stein this is the most — and this isn’t poor Paul Stein day, it’s a reality — the most difficult day of his life,” said Vitantonio. Judge O’Donnell said she empathized with the stressful and demanding assignments associated with police work, but officers must be held to a higher standard.

“And so, I struggle with this because I get it, Mr. Vitantonio, I ask myself like what would I have done? ” O’Donnell said. The woman said she was too traumatized to show up and face her attacker.

“I will feel fear every time I encounter a police officer in my daily life because of what Officer Stein did to me,” said Greg Gentile, Brooklyn special prosecutor, reading the victim’s statement. The incident happened Sept. 4 after police arrested the woman on an outstanding warrant for aggravated menacing. Officers said she was being belligerent and uncooperative, so they strapped her to a restraint chair.

The woman was only wearing socks and can be heard on video hollering at Stein numerous times to get off her feet. Video shows Stein delivering a series of five punches to her head. The Brooklyn Police Department has declined to comment on this case.

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