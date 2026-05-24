Former Boxer Ordered to Pay £1 After Making £48,168 from Selling Drugs

A former boxer who made almost £50,000 from selling drugs has been ordered to pay back a mere £1. Leon Coker, 35, from Caerphilly, south Wales, was caught with £20,000 worth of amphetamine in a suitcase last summer and sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

A former boxer who made almost £50,000 from selling drugs has been ordered to pay back a mere £1. Leon Coker , 35, from Caerphilly , south Wales, was caught with £20,000 worth of amphetamine in a suitcase last summer and sentenced to three years and one month in prison.

The drug dealer was also selling cocaine, cannabis and Valium and made a profit of £48,168, a proceeds of crime at Cardiff Crown Court heard. But Coker has no assets which can be seized and was ordered to pay a fine of £1 within 28 days or face five days in prison. The boxer, who turned to dealing after a career-ending injury, was said to be heavily involved in the supply of class A, B and C drugs.

Police stopped him in a black Audi last year and seized his phone. They found videos on his device showing white powder in a suitcase and other messages relating to drug dealing. These included voice notes where he discussed supplying drugs by the kilo. Gwent Police detectives estimated Coker sold £20,000 worth of amphetamine.

He initially denied being a drug dealer but later confessed and told officers he was a drug addict who was in a complete mess. Coker, who has 26 previous convictions for 50 offences, including violence, public disorder and theft, pleaded guilty to the supply of four types of drugs between November 11, 2023 and September 21, 2024.

The defendant was selling on a commercial scale and there was an expectation of substantial advantage in terms of the class B drug amphetamine, prosecutor Nik Strobl said. Defence barrister Kevin Seal said his client had no previous convictions for drug-related offences and was merely acting as a custodian of the drugs. He said Coker did not have the lifestyle of someone selling large quantities of drugs and was taken advantage of by those he owed money to.

Judge Celia Hughes said Coker's offending was serious enough to warrant an immediate prison sentence. PC Rhys Jones of Gwent Police had said: Messages and voice notes found on Coker's phone showed that he was involved in the supply of drugs, including a high quantity of cocaine, within Caerphilly County. As well as messages arranging the sale of drugs, videos of a suitcase of suspected cocaine were found on the phone.

The suitcase was found at his address following a warrant and while empty on discovery, had white powder residue inside. This, along with scales also covered in residue, was tested and found to be positive for cocaine and amphetamine. Illegal drugs ruin lives and will not be tolerated in Gwent. We're committed to protecting our communities from the devastating impact, which often sees the exploitation of vulnerable members of society





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Leon Coker Drug Dealing Amphetamine Cocaine Caerphilly Gwent Police

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