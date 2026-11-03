Former Border Patrol Chief Praises Trump Admin Security Over Biden Era Chaos

Raul Ortiz states current border security is historically tight, contrasting it with the chaotic Biden administration policies he claims embraced migration.

Former Chief of the Border Patrol Raul Ortiz has declared that the current security situation along the United States southern boundary is historically unprecedented in its effectiveness. During an interview segment with CBS News released on Monday, Ortiz, who held top leadership roles in both the Trump and Biden administrations, described the environment as quieter than at any point in his extensive career.

Historical Security Comparison With Post 9/11 Era

Raul Ortiz directly addressed questions regarding the unprecedented calm at the border by emphasizing that he has never witnessed such a secure environment before. He explicitly compared the current level of enforcement to the massive resource deployment that occurred after the September 11 attacks to prevent further terrorist threats.

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Even after the tragic events of 9/11, when federal resources were pushed to the border and airports to ensure national safety, Raul Ortiz stated that the security measures of that era did not match the current intensity. He noted that the level of security experienced right now is significantly higher than what was achieved during those critical post-terrorism response efforts.

Policy Impact And Prosecution Outcomes

The sharp contrast in border conditions is attributed by Raul Ortiz to specific enforcement strategies currently in place under the Trump Administration. He argues that the combination of repatriating individuals back to their home countries and actively prosecuting those who violate immigration laws has created a tangible deterrent effect.

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These active measures stand in direct opposition to the policies that were absent during the previous Biden administration. Raul Ortiz asserts that the implementation of these consequences has made a huge impact on the reduction of unauthorized crossings and the overall stability of the border regions.

Allegations Of Embracing Crisis Under Biden

Raul Ortiz offered a harsh critique of the Biden administration, describing the border situation during their tenure as a crisis defined by chaos and disorder. He initially believed that officials were simply ignoring the deteriorating conditions on the ground, but he later concluded that the lack of action was intentional.

Raul Ortiz alleges that policymakers in the White House were actually embracing the chaos because it fulfilled their political agenda. He suggests that allowing mass migration was not an accidental failure of policy, but a deliberate outcome desired by leadership in Washington.

Geographic Spread Of Migration Concerns

The scope of the migration challenges described by Raul Ortiz extends beyond a single region to include multiple states along the entire southwest frontier. He specifically highlighted that the issues under the Biden administration were not limited to south Texas, but also severely affected California and Arizona.

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CBS News Immigration Correspondent Camilo Montoya-Galvez prompted the discussion by asking if Raul Ortiz had ever seen the border this quiet before. His definitive answer was no, reinforcing the magnitude of the change in enforcement strategy and its immediate results on the ground.