Rami Malek is giving Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting his stamp of approval.

Ron Howard Says a Jim Carrey ‘Grinch’ Sequel Won’t Get Made Unless ‘It Has a Chance to Be Great’: We’re Moving ‘Cautiously’ “I’ve known Rob for quite some time and I could not be more proud,” the “Bohemian Rhapsody” actor recently told.

“I mean, the fact that people are recognizing, maybe they all know, how talented that man is… We’ve worked together and we’ve become quite close friends and it’s been lovely to just share this moment with him. ”Lionsgate Quarterly Revenue Pops 41% on Strength of 'Michael,' TV Series Sales as Studio Narrows Net Loss Malek and Pattinson co-starred in “Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” the fifth “Twilight” movie, in 2012.

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But Malek’s opinion may hold even more weight given he comes from the world of 007; the actor played Bond villain Lyutsifer Safin in 2021’s “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig’s final outing as the spy. Malek also told the outlet that he and the “Batman” actor have been “texting back and forth” since the news was announced on Monday.

“And I think for the world to see that he’s going to be quite extraordinary — and that’s coming from a villain! ” The actor declined to confirm if he’d consider making a return to the franchise: “I don’t know. It’s his moment now. It’s definitely Rob’s moment.

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” Pattinson’s announcement as the next Bond put an end to long-swirling rumors surrounding which actor would step into the role. Other actors in the mix included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, Tom Francis, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement.

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.

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