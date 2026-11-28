Madeline Smith, the first Bond girl of Roger Moore's era, reveals why she politely turned down Warren Beatty, Sean Connery and Rod Stewart at their peak.

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"She may have been"shaken" by Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs, but former Bond girl Madeline Smith never stirred from her strict convent-school values — politely turning down Sean Connery, Warren Beatty and Rod Stewart at the height of their fame.reported. 007 himself, Roger Moore, was so taken with Smith that he asked her to be a Bond girl in 1973's"Live and Let Die. " Now, Smith is spilling secrets from the set in a new memoir,The British actress first crossed paths with Beatty on Jan. 20, 1968, at London's Playboy Club during the star-studded wedding reception for Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate.