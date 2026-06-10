Former Bond Girl Madeline Smith Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Warren Beatty Who Exposed Himself and Asked for a Cuddle

In her new memoir, Madeline Smith reveals that Warren Beatty exposed himself to her and asked for a cuddle when she was a virgin. She also recalls turning down Sean Connery.

Former Bond Girl Madeline Smith , now 76, has revealed in her upcoming memoir that she was left terrified after Hollywood star Warren Beatty exposed himself 'stark naked' in front of her before casually asking for 'a cuddle.

' The incident, detailed in her soon-to-be-released book 'Madeline Smith, Bond Girl: From 60s Fashion Model to Half a Century on Stage and Screen,' occurred in 1968 when Smith was still a virgin and had little experience with men. She recalls meeting Beatty at Roman Polanski's wedding to Sharon Tate, where he complimented her as 'the most beautiful girl he had ever met.

' An invitation to afternoon tea at a friend's home followed, but what Smith believed would be an innocent meeting turned into a shocking encounter. She was led to Beatty's room, where she found him lying completely naked on the bed, talking on the phone. Terrified and unsure of how to react, she quickly realized his intentions were far from the tea and cakes she had expected. In her memoir, Smith writes: 'I was shown into his room.

Warren was lying there stark naked and on the phone. I was absolutely terrified. I was a virgin. I thought we were going to have tea and cakes.

' When she said she was going home, Beatty replied, 'It would be nice to have a cuddle. ' Smith retorted, 'Well, my idea of cuddling is obviously fully clothed. ' She adds that her inexperience was an understatement. Looking back at the darker side of the film industry, Smith notes the staggering levels of drug-taking and sexual excess that were prevalent at the time.

She says, 'I am not saying I am a goody-two-shoes at all, because I'm not, but the levels of drug-taking and sexual excess were staggering looking back now... Men expected women to be even freer with their bodies, but I swam in the opposite direction.

' Many women in the industry felt pressured to conform, but Smith stood her ground. In addition to the Beatty incident, Smith also recounts turning down another Hollywood legend, Sean Connery. During the filming of 'The Ballad of Tam-Lin' in 1970, she bumped into the Scottish actor at Peebles Hydro hotel. Connery, at the height of his James Bond fame, propositioned her as she entered her room carrying a Dostoevsky novel.

He asked, 'Can I come in and run your bath with you and we'll read Dostoevsky together?

' Smith, who had never done more than hold hands with a partner, quickly rejected him. She recalls that Connery was hurt by her refusal, remarking, 'Obviously, any other woman would say: Come this way, close the door.

' The next day, he blanked her in the hotel grounds. Smith contrasts Connery's behavior with that of Roger Moore, who she describes as a 'perfect gentleman' during the filming of 1973's 'Live and Let Die.

' Moore treated her with respect, and their on-screen chemistry was enjoyable. Smith's memoir also touches on her support for a female James Bond, a stance she voiced in a 2019 appearance on 'This Morning.

' She argued that times have changed and women can handle the bigger roles, stating, 'It will change and it will evolve, sensitivity, sex. Times have changed women play a far greater role now, they've emerged from the darkness and the dark ages.

' Her early years in acting included being pushed onto a bed and expected to play footsie, reflecting the casual sexism of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Smith's revelations shed light on the pervasive harassment that women in Hollywood faced, even from the most revered stars. Her memoir serves as a candid account of her experiences navigating a male-dominated industry while maintaining her dignity and boundaries.

The book is expected to offer further insights into her life as a model and actress, spanning over five decades on stage and screen. Smith's story is a reminder of the importance of consent and respect, and of the courage it takes to speak out against powerful figures. As the #MeToo movement continues to evolve, her account adds to the growing chorus of voices demanding accountability and change in the entertainment industry





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