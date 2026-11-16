Former Bills Coach Sean McDermott Weighs in on Amani Hooker Addition

The Buffalo Bills added Amani Hooker at the NFL trade deadline, and former head coach Sean McDermott is a fan of the move.

Tennessee safety Amani Hooker runs the ball out of the end zone after intercepting Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectas the Bills shored up one of their greatest weaknesses.

Hooker gives them a true centerfield-type of safety, who enters Week 10 One person who is a big fan of the move is former Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott. While appearing onHe added that a team looking to contend for a Super Bowl has the responsibility to identify and correct any flaws, and he believes that's exactly what this trade did. Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Yeah, I'm all for it. You know, I've I've been all for it.

You know, when you when your goal as a team, and this is true for any team, when your goal is to is to win a Super Bowl, ours was last year, certainly the Bills is this year, but any team that feels like they got a legitimate shot to win a Super Bowl, then you're tasked with the responsibility of identifying what could get in the way of you winning that Super Bowl," McDermott said.

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"And then going out and finding those pieces, and so you saw Buffalo do that rather quickly in the start of this offseason, going to get the receiver . And then, they did it again with some defensive pieces, and now going to get Hooker, I thought was a really good move. And if you're Joe Brady, or Jim Leonhard in this case, I'm sure you're extremely happy.

"Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Shortly after being traded to Buffalo, Hooker made his intentions for this weekend clear. After being on a bye in Week 9 for the Titans,Hooker didn't see a full workload given the short time he had to learn the Buffalo defense, but he was certainly noticeable in the 31-12 road win over the Jets.