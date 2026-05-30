Former Big Brother Stars Kate Lawler Sizzles on Ibiza Yacht While Alex Sibley Wins Reform Council Seat

Kate Lawler enjoyed a sunny yacht outing in Ibiza, while ex‑housemate Alex Sibley secured a council seat for the Reform Party in Havering, marking a shift from reality TV to politics.

Kate Lawler , the former Big Brother champion, spent Saturday cruising around Ibiza on a private yacht and turned heads with a daring two‑piece swimsuit. The 46‑year‑old reality star chose a skimpy bikini featuring a triangular top and matching bottoms, pairing it with sunglasses and a freshly wet hairstyle after a quick swim.

While she danced on deck, topped up her tan and munched on a packet of salted crisps, Lawler posted a playful caption about her mood: she had thought she was feeling down but discovered a simple combination of salty snacks and a boat ride could lift her spirits. The post also showed Lawler's five‑year‑old daughter Noa, who initially hid her face and seemed uneasy about the lavish day out.

Within moments, comforting hugs from her mother and the warm summer breeze appeared to cheer the little girl, and the family continued to enjoy the sunshine together. Lawler's husband Martin Bojtos was also on board, making the outing a family affair despite the glamorous setting. The yacht day arrived just as former housemate Alex Sibley made headlines of his own, transitioning from reality television to local politics.

The 47‑year‑old, best known for finishing third in the 2002 Channel 4 series, announced via Instagram that he would stand as a candidate for Nigel Farage's Reform Party in the Emerson Park ward of Havering. On 7 May 2026 he confirmed his candidacy, noting the team's combined age of 126 years and their lack of traditional political university credentials.

The election, held earlier this month, resulted in Sibley winning a council seat with 1,255 votes, alongside fellow Reform candidate David Johnson. Reform secured a majority in the Havering council, becoming the first London authority to be controlled by the party and displacing the Residents Association that had held a minority share since 2022. Sibley's political breakthrough follows a turbulent period after his television career.

He previously leveraged his Big Brother fame into a lucrative endorsement deal with a household cleaning brand, earning around a quarter of a million pounds. However, his momentum stalled after a tragic incident in which a 63‑year‑old butcher named Kurt Lange died after running into Sibley's car in Essex.

Although the case was eventually dropped for lack of evidence, Sibley has spoken publicly about the personal and professional fallout, describing how the loss of his television opportunities led to frustration and a temporary retreat from the public eye. Since then, he has focused on affordable housing initiatives, married a French ballerina, and now raises four children.

In an interview with a tabloid newspaper, he reflected on the accident's impact, the end of his TV contracts, and his decision to pursue a new path in public service. The contrast between Lawler's sun‑kissed yacht adventure and Sibley's political ascent highlights how former reality stars continue to reshape their public personas long after leaving the Big Brother house





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Lawler Alex Sibley Big Brother Ibiza Yacht Reform Party Council Win

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harper Beckham Embraces New Style Muse Kim Turnbull as Beckham Family Holidays in IbizaHarper Beckham takes fashion cues from brother Romeo's girlfriend Kim Turnbull during a family Ibiza holiday, matching in brown dresses, while Victoria Beckham discusses potential sale of her fashion label.

Read more »

Harper Beckham Shifts Style Inspiration to Brother Romeo's Girlfriend Kim Turnbull During Ibiza HolidayHarper Beckham adopts Kim Turnbull as a fashion muse, wearing matching brown dresses in Ibiza, while Victoria Beckham discusses potential sale of her fashion label amidst financial recovery.

Read more »

Hï Ibiza and Palm Angels Create Handmade, Tie-dye Capsule for Hot Summer NightsIbiza nightclub Hï Ibiza and luxury streetwear brand Palm Angels reunited for a second collection that's selling in London and Ibiza.

Read more »

Dodgers’ injuries mean renewed opportunities for Alex Call, Alex FreelandWelcome to The California Post’s weekly Dodgers recap, where baseball writers Dylan Hernández and Jack Harris review the week that was, hand out very official awards and take stock of the state of …

Read more »