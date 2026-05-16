Former 'Big Breakfast' presenter Lisa Armstrong takes to Instagram with a bikini throwback from her pop star days

Lisa Armstrong, the 49-year-old Strictly make-up artist, shared an Instagram post from her 90s pop star days featuring a skimpy red bikini. She also reflected on her overly plucked '90s brows while sharing a photo of her Deuce bandmates. In a separate post, she joints her former co-presenter, Ant McPartlin, in pursuing a 12-year-old dog, Hurley, to the veterinary clinic for treatment and euthanasia after a custody battle during their divorce. She maintained a steady presence on Instagram sharing many snaps of Hurley, calling him her 'baby boy'.

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong took to Instagram with a stunning bikini throwback snap from her 90s pop star days on Friday. She shared the snap as she poked fun at her overly plucked '90s brows' before posting another photo with her Deuce bandmates, which comprised of Armstrong, Craig Robert Young, Kelly O'Keefe, and Paul Holmes.

Deuce scored four top 30 singles in the United Kingdom and disbanded in 1997. Armstrong, together with McPartlin, is currently recovering from the death of their 12-year-old dog Hurley, who was put to sleep in February after struggling with an illness. McPartlin, aware of Hurley's weakening condition, joined his ex-wife at a veterinary clinic and agreed to have him put to sleep. McPartlin previously spoke of his bond with Hurley during an interview with The Sun On Sunday.

The divorce battle between McPartlin and Armstrong in 2018 led to allegations of refusing to surrender full custody of Hurley to his ex. They went on to marry Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021. She shared the snap as she poked fun at her overly plucked '90s brows' - also reflecting on her excessively plucked brows during that time. She maintained a steady presence on Instagram sharing many snaps of Hurley, calling him her 'baby boy'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lisa Armstrong Deuce Bandmates Bandana North West United Kingdom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines