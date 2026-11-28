The Bengals offense suffered its first roadblock in five weeks on Monday night when the Commanders' defense held both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to just 74 c

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton during the first half at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Bengals offense suffered its first roadblock in five weeks on Monday night when the Commanders' defense held both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to just 74 combined yards. There is now a chance that the way Washington attacked Joe Burrow and the Bengals' vaunted offense provided a blueprint for how to do so across the league.

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Former Bengal Solomon Wilcots appeared onand pointed out how the Bengals' lack of a run game failed the offense on Monday, stating that this outcome was predictable.