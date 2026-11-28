Former Chicago Bears guard Revie Sorey, who blocked for Walter Payton and later championed disadvantaged youth, has died at 73, a friend said.

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Sorey died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Anita Efron, a Chicago attorney and one of Sorey's closest friends, said, according to theout of Illinois, and he spent his entire nine-year career in Chicago. He played guard for all 109 games of his career. FILE PHOTO: Chicago Bears guard Revie Sorey in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. , on Nov. 23, 1980.