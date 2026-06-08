Former BBC Star Chris Langham Operates Kent Airbnb Cottage After Sex Offense Conviction

A cottage in Kent's Garden of England is listed on Airbnb by Chris Langham, a former BBC comedian convicted of downloading indecent images. The property has earned high ratings, while Langham lives quietly with his supportive wife, managing the rental and sailing. Local perspectives vary on his rehabilitation.

A picturesque rustic cottage in Kent 's Garden of England, set within seven acres of wildflower meadows and woodland, is being rented on Airbnb for £250 per night.

The property, which accommodates up to six guests, appears idyllic, but it is operated by a controversial owner: former BBC comedian Chris Langham, now 77. Langham, known for his work on Not The Nine O'Clock News and The Thick of It, was convicted in 2007 for downloading 15 counts of indecent images, some depicting the rape of a teenager and sexual abuse of an eight-year-old. He served three months in prison.

His acting career collapsed after the scandal, and he retreated to a family home in Cranbrook, Kent, where he remains with his second wife, Chrissie, a theatre director who supported him through the ordeal. The cottage, previously occupied by his parents, is now a successful Airbnb rental, earning nearly 5 stars from over 256 reviews. Langham, described as a filmmaker and sailor, is listed as a 'superhost' with a 100 percent response rate.

Locals describe him as friendly and note he spends his time managing the property, frequenting a gastropub, and sailing on the English Channel. Some residents believe he has paid his debt to society and should not be further punished. Langham's career was marked by early struggles with alcohol and addiction, a fall from Not The Nine O'Clock News, a celebrated comeback in The Thick of It, and then the criminal charges that ended his public life





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