Former BBC Star and Sex Offender Chris Langham Now Runs Popular Airbnb Cottage

Chris Langham, the convicted sex offender and former BBC actor, is quietly operating a highly-rated Airbnb cottage in Kent, despite his criminal history ending his entertainment career.

A rustic cottage nestled in the Garden of England offers seven acres of wildflower meadows and woodland, with accommodation for up to six guests at £250 per night via Airbnb .

The property, managed by owners living on-site, appears to be an idyllic retreat. However, the landlord is Chris Langham, a 77-year-old former BBC star and convicted sex offender. Langham, known for his roles in Not The Nine O'Clock News and The Thick of It, was sentenced to ten months in prison in 2006 for downloading indecent images of children, including material depicting the rape of a teenager and the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old.

After serving three months, his acting career collapsed, and he withdrew to his family home in Cranbrook, Kent, with his second wife Chrissie, a theatre director who supported him throughout. The cottage, once occupied by his parents, is now let out as an Airbnb. Described as a cosy oak-framed building with a minstrels' gallery, it sits in private grounds and boasts nearly perfect reviews. Langham, listed as a 'superhost', markets himself as a filmmaker and sailor, omitting his criminal past.

Locals describe him as friendly and note he now focuses on managing the rental property, frequenting a nearby pub and marina. His history includes early career struggles with alcoholism, a celebrated turn in The Thick of It, and a rapid downfall following his arrest in 2005. Despite his past, some locals believe he has paid his dues and is better off as an Airbnb host than returning to showbiz





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Former BBC Star Chris Langham Operates Kent Airbnb Cottage After Sex Offense ConvictionA cottage in Kent's Garden of England is listed on Airbnb by Chris Langham, a former BBC comedian convicted of downloading indecent images. The property has earned high ratings, while Langham lives quietly with his supportive wife, managing the rental and sailing. Local perspectives vary on his rehabilitation.

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