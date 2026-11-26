Thomas Datwyler, ex-Axiom CEO, acted as treasurer for super PACs spending nearly $10M against Republican senators Jon Husted and Dan Sullivan before resigning.

Axiom Strategies, the prominent Republican political consulting firm with deep ties to Senator Ted Cruz, has severed ties with former senior executive Thomas Datwyler following revelations that he served as the treasurer for three super PACs. These groups collectively reported more than $9.9 million in expenditures targeting Republican Senators Jon Husted of Ohio and Dan Sullivan of Alaska during the November midterm elections. Datwyler, who was listed as the CEO of Axiom's AxCapital division, acted as the custodian of records for these political action committees, which operated under a strategy that directly opposed the party's own nominees.

The financial impact on both states was substantial and targeted the conservative base rather than consolidating it. In Alaska, Right for Alaska reported spending nearly $2.4 million through September 30, while Alaska Values PAC spent at least $3.75 million against Senator Sullivan. In Ohio, Buckeye Freedom PAC deployed more than $3.8 million to target Senator Husted and promote Libertarian candidate William Redpath. These efforts included digital advertisements attacking the senators from the political right, accusing Sullivan of supporting gender-transition surgeries for children and Husted of backing gun control measures.

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The involvement of Datwyler was discovered by Axiom founder Jeff Roe on October 30 through an attorney. Roe immediately demanded Datwyler's resignation, which he accepted the same day. Roe subsequently contacted White House officials to inform them of the discovery. The company removed Datwyler from its website shortly after and announced it would complete the process of severing its relationship with him by December 31. An Axiom spokesperson emphasized that the firm's sole purpose is to defeat Democrats and denied any connection to the vendors hired by the PACs.

Datwyler, a veteran Republican campaign finance consultant, did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Axios. Individuals familiar with his work indicated that he did not always scrutinize the objectives of his clients. An outside consultant recruited Datwyler to establish the organizations, and sources suggest he initially did not fully understand the nature of their activities. These activities included accepting funds from liberal dark-money sources, specifically the Sixteen Thirty Fund, which provided $990,000 to Right for Alaska. This organization has previously received funding from groups associated with Democrat megadonor George Soros.

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The electoral outcomes for both senators confirm the complex nature of these races. In Ohio, Sherrod Brown defeated Husted on November 3, securing his return to the Senate. With an estimated 87 percent of votes counted, Brown received 48.6 percent of the vote to Husted's 46.5 percent, while Libertarian William Redpath received 117,225 votes, or 2.8 percent. In Alaska, the race was called for Democrat Mary Peltola on November 17. With 94 percent of the vote tallied, Peltola led Sullivan 50.2 percent to 45.7 percent, a margin of approximately 13,000 votes. Independent candidate Daniel J. Sullivan received 1.65 percent of the vote.

The identities of those responsible for carrying out the PACs' activities remain difficult to establish, as federal election records show payments to relatively obscure limited liability companies registered in Wyoming and Delaware. A person familiar with Axiom told Axios that the firm's executives did not know about Datwyler's involvement with the super PACs before October 30. According to the spokesperson, Datwyler's FEC filings for those PACs were done of his own accord through his own company, completely separate from Axiom and AxCapital, without their knowledge. The spokesperson also confirmed that Axiom received no compensation for Datwyler's work with the three organizations.

This incident occurs against the backdrop of Axiom Strategies' close ties to Senator Ted Cruz, one of the Republican Party's most prominent figures. Roe previously managed Cruz's 2016 presidential campaign, and sources familiar with discussions between Cruz and Axiom consultants indicated that talks concerning a potential 2028 presidential bid have already taken place. Roe and his firm are reportedly expected to oversee Cruz's campaign should the Texas Republican enter the race. Cruz traveled to Alaska in October to campaign on Sullivan's behalf, highlighting the deep personal and professional connections within the party's upper echelons.

While it remains unclear what effect the organizations' activities had on the two Republican senators' electoral defeats, the revelation has raised significant questions about internal controls and transparency within major political consulting firms. The use of super PACs to target members of one's own party is considered unprecedented in modern American politics. As Axiom continues to distance itself from Datwyler, the political world watches to see how this episode might affect future campaign strategies and the trust between consulting firms and their high-profile Republican clients.

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The financial trail reveals that the strategy was not merely about splitting votes but involved significant liberal funding. The influx of money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund into Republican-aligned PACs targeted at Republican senators underscores the unusual nature of the campaign expenditures. This complex web of spending, involving dark money, obscure LLCs, and high-ranking consultants working against their own party's nominees, has left many analysts questioning the integrity of the political landscape. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential vulnerabilities within the super PAC system.

Datwyler's role as treasurer for hundreds of political committees before this incident highlights the scale of his influence in Republican campaign finance. His failure to scrutinize the objectives of his clients, combined with the deliberate obfuscation of the PACs' true backers, has drawn criticism from within the party. The fact that Axiom received no compensation for his work with the PACs further isolates the firm from the financial mechanics of the attacks. This separation, while protective of the firm's brand, does little to address the broader implications of such a breach of trust.

As the political community processes these revelations, the focus shifts to the accountability of those who facilitated such operations. The involvement of liberal dark-money groups in targeting Republican senators through ostensibly conservative channels creates a paradox that challenges traditional political alliances. The outcome of the elections in Ohio and Alaska, while decisive, leaves many to wonder how different the results might have been without the diversion of conservative votes. The legacy of this incident will likely shape how political consulting firms manage internal oversight and external partnerships in future election cycles.