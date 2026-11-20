Andy Byron, former Astronomer CEO involved in viral kiss cam scandal, takes part-time chief revenue officer position at database firm Materialize.

Andy Byron, the former chief executive officer of the database startup Astronomer, has officially assumed a new executive role at the database firm Materialize. Byron began his position as chief revenue officer on November 9, marking a professional comeback approximately 16 months after his tenure at Astronomer ended in disgrace.

Byron Joins Materialize As Part-Time Executive

Materialize CEO Nate Stewart confirmed that the appointment was approved by the company's board and that Byron would serve in a part-time executive capacity. The smaller firm, which employs around 50 staff members, utilized this role to help the company expand its reach in the competitive data infrastructure market. Internal staff were notified of the hiring decision during a company meeting held on November 11, just two days after the official start date.

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Byron clarified his current professional scope to reporters, stating that he is currently advising more than five companies simultaneously. He emphasized that he does not hold any full-time positions currently, describing his engagement with Materialize as a strategic advisory and leadership contribution rather than a traditional full-time employment contract.

Background Of The Astronomer Scandal

Byron's previous career trajectory included leadership roles at several prominent technology firms, including Lacework, Cybereason, and BMC Software, before he joined Astronomer in 2023. This appointment occurred roughly one year after the startup achieved a valuation exceeding $1 billion. His rise to the top of the organization ended abruptly on July 16, 2025, when he attended a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

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During the event, Byron was filmed standing behind Kristin Cabot, the company's then-chief people officer, with his arms wrapped around her while the pair were selected for the stadium's famous kiss cam. The footage, broadcast to the massive crowd, showed Cabot covering her face in embarrassment while Byron ducked out of view. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jokingly addressed the screen, suggesting the duo might be having an affair or were simply very shy.

Immediate Aftermath And Professional Fallout

The viral video garnered tens of millions of views online, sparking widespread public speculation regarding a romantic affair between the two executives, both of whom were married to other people. Astronomer initiated an internal investigation immediately following the incident and placed Byron on administrative leave. The company announced his resignation on July 19, and Cabot also resigned from her position shortly thereafter.

While Byron has maintained public silence regarding the specifics of the incident, Cabot provided context in interviews. She told The New York Times in December 2025 that the pair had never dated and characterized their behavior at the concert as a drunken mistake. This narrative attempts to frame the event as an isolated lapse in judgment rather than an ongoing romantic relationship.

Broader Context Of Executive Accountability

Byron's situation highlights a recurring theme in modern corporate leadership regarding personal conduct and public visibility. The incident has been frequently compared to the recent scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang, aged 63, publicly confessed to infidelity in an internal memo sent to employees and the board on November 8, leading to his resignation shortly after.

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Huang later released a statement thanking industry colleagues and friends for their support during the controversy, noting the overwhelming kindness received by his family. These high-profile events illustrate the intense scrutiny faced by technology executives today, where personal actions at public events can instantly trigger significant corporate and financial consequences. Byron's new role at Materialize represents a distinct effort to rebuild his professional standing in this high-stakes environment.