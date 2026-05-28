Former Assistant to Matthew Perry Sentenced to Over Three Years for Role in Ketamine Overdose

Ken Iwamasa, who administered numerous ketamine injections to the actor and attempted to hide evidence, was sentenced to 41 months in prison, fines, and supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute the drug.

Ken Iwamasa , the former personal assistant of the late actor Matthew Perry , received a custodial sentence of 41 months after pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge involving the distribution of ketamine that directly led to Perry's death.

The sentencing, delivered by Los Angeles County Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, marks the conclusion of a legal saga that spanned more than two years and involved four other individuals linked to the actor's drug supply chain. Iwamasa, 60, was the first of the five people implicated in the case to secure a plea agreement in August 2024.

In addition to the prison term, he was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and a $100 restitution, and he will be placed under supervised release for two years upon his release. He must report to authorities by noon on July 17 to begin serving his sentence. Prosecutors presented a detailed timeline of the events leading up to Perry's death on October 28, 2023.

According to the indictment, Iwamasa administered more than 25 injections of ketamine to the 54‑year‑old actor in the days preceding the fatal incident, including at least three separate shots on the day Perry was found dead in his Pacific Palisades jacuzzi. The actor's final request to Iwamasa, allegedly spoken moments before the last injection, was to "shoot me up with a big one.

" Iwamasa, who had no medical training, complied, and later left Perry briefly to run errands. When he returned, he discovered Perry unresponsive in the hot tub, an outcome investigators linked to a lethal overdose of the dissociative anesthetic. During the courtroom hearing, Iwamasa took the stand and expressed deep remorse, describing his feelings as "horribly, horribly sorry" for his role in the tragedy.

He argued that he felt unable to refuse Perry's demands, a claim the prosecution rejected, noting that Iwamasa had previously concealed evidence of the actor's drug use. Federal filings reveal that within an hour of Perry's death, Iwamasa directed the removal and destruction of both hard‑copy and digital records that documented the supply network of ketamine and other substances. The court hearing also featured emotional statements from Perry's family.

His mother, Suzanne Morrison, and sisters Caitlin and Madeline submitted letters denouncing Iwamasa, accusing him of abandoning a vulnerable person and contributing to their son's death. The sentencing effectively ends the most high‑profile chapter of the investigation, but the broader case continues as other members of Perry's inner circle face ongoing legal proceedings





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Matthew Perry Ken Iwamasa Ketamine Overdose Legal Sentencing Hollywood Drug Case

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