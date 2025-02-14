Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker Dies at 81

Jim Guy Tucker, who served as Arkansas governor after Bill Clinton's election to the presidency, died Thursday in Little Rock at age 81. His political career was marked by both accomplishments and controversy.

Jim Guy Tucker, who served as Arkansas governor after Bill Clinton's election to the presidency, died Thursday in Little Rock at age 81. Tucker's political career was marked by both accomplishments and controversy. He ascended from lieutenant governor to succeed Clinton in 1992, winning a full term in 1994 despite allegations of fraud. However, five months into his second term, he was indicted by a grand jury. In 1996, a jury convicted him of lying about how he used a government-backed loan.

Tucker later pleaded guilty to a tax conspiracy count and spent eight years fighting to withdraw his plea. \The Whitewater investigation, which centered on Clinton's real estate dealings, ensnared Tucker after prosecutors broadened their probe to investigate several Arkansas-based small businesses. Tucker's use of a government-backed loan for the purchase of a water and sewer utility instead of painting a water tower became a key focus of the investigation. Although the Whitewater investigation ended in 2006, Tucker long maintained that he would never have been pursued by prosecutors if not for Clinton's involvement. \Tucker's political career began in 1970 when he was elected prosecuting attorney for an area that includes Little Rock. He later served two terms as the state's attorney general before winning a seat in Congress in 1976. After losing a bid for governor in 1982, he devoted time to his law practice and a growing cable television empire. He initially announced a run for governor in 1990 but switched to the lieutenant governor's race when Clinton said he would seek another term. Tucker won the lieutenant governor's race and became governor upon Clinton's election as president in 1992. Tucker's health problems began in 1983 when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis and sclerosing cholangitis, a chronic and sometimes fatal disorder of the liver. After his conviction in the Whitewater case, his lawyers argued a prison term would be akin to a death sentence, which a federal judge agreed with. He received a liver transplant at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 1996. \ Tucker is survived by his wife, Betty; stepson Lance Alworth Jr.; stepdaughter Kelly Driscoll; and his daughters, Anna Ashton and Sarah Tucker





