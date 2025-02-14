Former Arkansas Gov. Jim Guy Tucker Dies at 81

Jim Guy Tucker, who served as Arkansas governor after Bill Clinton's presidency but was later convicted in the Whitewater scandal, has passed away at the age of 81.

Jim Guy Tucker, the former Arkansas governor who briefly took over the state's top job after Bill Clinton's election as president but was later forced from office after being convicted during the Whitewater investigation, has died. He was 81. Tucker ascended from lieutenant governor to succeed Clinton as governor in 1992, then won election to a four-year term in 1994 despite claims by his opponent that Tucker would soon be indicted for fraud.

Tucker didn't help his cause by refusing to release his tax returns, saying they were complicated and subject to misinterpretation, but still beat Republican Sheffield Nelson easily. A grand jury charged Tucker five months after he was sworn in for a full term, and a jury convicted him in 1996 of lying about how he had used a government-backed loan. He pleaded guilty in 1998 to a tax conspiracy count, then spent eight years fighting to withdraw his plea, claiming prosecutors used the wrong section of the law when charging him. He had no connection to Clinton's north Arkansas land development that gave the Whitewater investigation its name. Whitewater prosecutor Kenneth Starr ensnared Tucker after winning court permission to broaden his probe into several Arkansas-based small businesses. Instead of using the money to paint a water tower, Tucker used it toward the purchase of a water and sewer utility. The Whitewater investigation ended in 2006 when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to take up Tucker's tax conspiracy conviction. He long lamented he would never have been pursued by prosecutors if not for Clinton, and when the case finally ended, deputy Whitewater prosecutor W. Hickman Ewing said,'It's probably true.' After his initial Whitewater case, Tucker announced he would step down July 15, 1996, but as the day approached laid claim to a new trial, saying a juror in his case had married into the family of a man whose clemency Tucker had previously rejected. The ensuing mayhem that day created confusion over who was running the state. Tucker relented later that evening after facing threats of impeachment from Huckabee and a lawsuit from the attorney general. Huckabee, now President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel, went on to serve 10 1/2 years as governor. 'I clearly made a terrible mistake in delaying the resignation I had announced,' Tucker said in an interview 10 years after leaving office.'This is not an anniversary that I like to reflect that much on.





