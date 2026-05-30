Eileen Wang, a former mayor of Arcadia,California, has pleaded guilty to promoting pro-China propaganda in the U.S. Wang admitted to sharing biased articles without notifying the federal government,including an article denying genocide and foRced labor in China's Xinjiang province. She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Eileen Wang , a former mayor of Arcadia,California, pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in promoting pro-China propaganda in the U.S. Wang, who switched from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party in 2022, admitted to sharing prewritten articles favorable to Beijing without notifying the federal government.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli stated, 'Individuals in our country who covertly do the bidding of foreign governments undermine our democracy. This plea agreement is the latest success in our determination to defend the homeland against China's efforts to corrupt our institutions.

' Wang's actions included posting an article written by the consul general of the Folks's Republic of China in Los Angeles, which dismissed allegations of genocide and forced labor in China's Xinjiang province. Wang is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6,wIth a potential maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the felony count. Wang was first elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022, a city with a significant Chinese population,around 40% of its total residents





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Eileen Wang Pro-China Propaganda Guilty Plea China's Xinjiang Province Arcadia City Council

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