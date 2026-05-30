Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif., has pleaded guilty to charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Wang's case is part of a larger story of rapid demographic change in the San Gabriel Valley, where immigrants from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have flocked in recent decades. The region is home to the largest concentration of residents of Chinese and Taiwanese descent in the United States. Wang's guilty plea follows a similar case involving another former Arcadia city official, Ted Sun, who was sentenced to four years in prison last year for the same charge. Wang is accused of sharing articles favorable to Beijing on a news website without notifying the U.S. government. The case has raised concerns about the Chinese government's influence in the region and the impact on the broader Chinese and Asian American community.

Eileen Wang , the former mayor of Arcadia , Calif. , has pleaded guilty to charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Wang, 56, was elected to a five-person City Council in November 2022 and was selected as mayor on a rotating basis.

She was born in Chengdu, China, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1995. Wang's case is part of a larger story of rapid demographic change in the San Gabriel Valley, where immigrants from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have flocked in recent decades. The region is home to the largest concentration of residents of Chinese and Taiwanese descent in the United States.

Wang's guilty plea follows a similar case involving another former Arcadia city official, Ted Sun, who was sentenced to four years in prison last year for the same charge. Sun was the treasurer for Wang's 2022 election campaign and lived with Wang, who is accused of sharing articles favorable to Beijing on a news website without notifying the U.S. government. Wang's lawyers have referenced her





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Eileen Wang Arcadia Chinese Government Illegal Agent Demographic Change San Gabriel Valley Ted Sun

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