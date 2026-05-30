Former Arcadia Mayor Pleads Guilty to Acting as Illegal Agent for Chinese Government

Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif., has pleaded guilty to charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Wang's plea continues a saga that has raised concerns about unfair scrutiny on the broader Chinese and Asian American community.

Eileen Wang , the former mayor of Arcadia , Calif. , has pleaded guilty to charges of acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. Wang, who was elected in 2022 to a five-person City Council, was born in Chengdu, China, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1995.

She was part of the first all-Asian city council in the city's history, which was elected in 2024. Wang's plea continues a saga that has raised concerns about unfair scrutiny on the broader Chinese and Asian American community. The San Gabriel Valley, where Arcadia is located, is home to the largest concentration of residents of Chinese and Taiwanese descent in the United States.

The region has undergone rapid demographic change in the last two decades as immigrants from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong have flocked to the area. Wang's case has sparked fears about spies and Chinese Communist Party influence on social media. Acting Mayor Paul Cheng has urged residents to avoid painting entire communities with one brush or weaponizing ethnicity for political gain.

Wang agreed to plead guilty in April to doing the bidding of Chinese officials by sharing articles favorable of Beijing on a news website she ran, without notifying the U.S. government as required by law. Her co-defendant, Tai Sun, who also pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government, was the treasurer for Wang's 2022 election campaign. Sun lived with Wang and accompanied her wherever she went.

Wang's case is not an isolated incident, as the Chinese government has been known to exert political influence in the region. Professor Wei Li of Arizona State University notes that a lot of countries will try to influence their diaspora if they have the will and means. Wang's plea has sparked concerns about the potential for unfair scrutiny on the broader Chinese and Asian American community





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