Former Arcadia Mayor Pleads Guilty to Acting as Illegal Agent for Chinese Government

Eileen Wang, the former mayor of Arcadia, Calif., has pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. The case has raised concerns about unfair scrutiny on the broader Chinese and Asian American community.

Eileen Wang , the former mayor of Arcadia , Calif. , has pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government. The 56-year-old was elected to the five-person City Council in November 2022, from which the mayor is selected on a rotating basis.

She was born in Chengdu, China, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1995. The San Gabriel Valley is home to the largest concentration of residents of Chinese and Taiwanese descent in the United States. The region has undergone rapid demographic change in the last two decades as immigrants from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong flocked to the area. Wang's plea continues a saga that has raised concerns about unfair scrutiny on the broader Chinese and Asian American community.

Arcadia has an all-Asian city council, which was elected in 2024. Some residents worry that Wang's case could lead to people painting entire communities with one brush or weaponizing ethnicity for political gain. Acting Mayor Paul Cheng has stated that the city cannot allow this moment to become an excuse for people to do so.

Wang agreed to plead guilty to doing the bidding of Chinese officials by sharing articles favorable of Beijing on a news website she ran, without notifying the U.S. government as required by law. Her co-defendant, Chen, also pleaded guilty to being an illegal agent of the Chinese government, and is currently serving a four-year prison sentence. Chen was the treasurer for Wang's 2022 election campaign.

Wang's lawyers have referenced her 'trust and love for apparently the wrong person who ultimately led her astray.

' April Verlato, a former City Council member, has stated that Wang and her co-defendant lived together and that Wang was being selfish by not resigning as mayor when she knew she was going to plead guilty. It is not surprising that the Chinese government would attempt to exert political influence in the region, especially given the increased political tension and economic rivalry between China and the U.S. in recent years.

A professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University has stated that a lot of countries will try to influence their diaspora if they have the will and the means. Wang and Chen's reports to Chinese officials bragged about their contacts with mainstream U.S. politicians and wrote of combatting 'anti-China forces' such as Taiwan independence and the Falun Gong, an exiled anti-communist spiritual movement





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