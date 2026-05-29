Former Alaskan Bush People star missing after river sighting, family fears suicide

Matt Brown, a former Discovery Channel reality star, was seen floating in the Okanogan River and has not been found. His brother speaks out, police continue the search and mental‑health resources are highlighted.

A former reality television personality who appeared on the Discovery Channel series Alaskan Bush People has disappeared after being seen in a river in northern Washington, prompting a missing‑person investigation and fears of suicide.

Matt Brown, 43, was a regular on the show from 2014 to 2018 before being removed amid ongoing struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. In the weeks leading up to his disappearance, Brown had reportedly relapsed, and his brother Bear announced that the family had last spoken to him at a retail store before Brown travelled to Florida. According to Bear, Brown later called to admit he had fallen off the recovery wagon and was urged to return to treatment.

The brother said that a recent breakup and mounting personal pressures may have contributed to his deteriorating mental state. On Wednesday, May 27, a 911 caller reported seeing a man sitting in the shallow waters of the Okanogan River south of Oroville. The caller initially turned away, heard a splash, and returned to find the individual face down and drifting downstream.

Law enforcement, fire crews and emergency medical services responded, deploying a boat, two water‑craft resembling jet skis, an aerial drone and divers, yet they were unable to retrieve the person from the water. The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the investigation of an unidentified male swept away by the river. A firearm recovered from the vicinity added a further layer of complexity to the ongoing search.

Bear Brown took to social media to describe the situation, stating that multiple witnesses had observed a man in the river and that he was being told the tragedy might be self‑inflicted. He emphasized that the family had not shunned the former star and pleaded for privacy, especially for their mother, who continues to care deeply for her son.

As of Friday, May 29, no body has been recovered and the identity of the individual in the river remains unconfirmed, though local sources say the man was likely Brown based on timing and location. Authorities continue the search with additional watercraft, divers and aerial assets, while offering resources for anyone struggling with mental health crises, including the national suicide and crisis lifeline.

The case highlights the lingering challenges faced by individuals coping with addiction and the importance of supportive networks during recovery





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