Chaculvin Hayes receives 16 months in federal prison for stealing over $600,000 from major carriers through a fraudulent airline ticket and upgrade scheme.

Chaculvin Hayes, a former contractor employee at Hollywood Burbank Airport, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison on Monday for orchestrating a complex fraud scheme involving major airline carriers. The United States District Court issued the sentence after Hayes pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, concluding a case that exposed significant vulnerabilities in airline ticketing systems.

The Mechanics of the Airline Fraud

Hayes worked for GAT Airline Ground Support, a third-party contractor responsible for providing ticketing and ground services to major airlines including United, Delta, and American. His employment granted him access to internal systems from early 2017 until late 2019, allowing him to manipulate passenger records without detection for nearly three years. He exploited a system designed for customer service accommodations known as waivers and favors, which is intended to assist passengers facing genuine travel difficulties. Instead of using these tools for legitimate customer support, Hayes systematically abused his authority to generate unauthorized benefits.

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Selling Vouchers Under an Alias

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hayes did not use the compromised tickets for personal travel but instead sold them for profit under the alias Neeve Andrews. He created Electronic Travel Coupons, or ETCs, which function similarly to vouchers and can be exchanged for flights or other services. These coupons were heavily discounted compared to standard retail prices, making them attractive to buyers who paid Hayes directly. He also modified hundreds of Passenger Name Records to facilitate the issuance of these fraudulent vouchers, creating a steady stream of illicit inventory for his underground sales operation.

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Judicial Sentencing and Financial Restitution

United States District Judge John F. Walter presided over the sentencing hearing on Monday, imposing the 16-month prison term following Hayes guilty plea entered in June. The court ordered Hayes and his co-conspirators to pay restitution totaling $602,886.18 to the affected airlines. This financial penalty reflects the total value of the tickets, upgrades, and vouchers that were fraudulently obtained during his tenure with the ground support contractor. The judge emphasized the severity of the financial loss incurred by the carriers due to the systematic abuse of their internal systems.

Professional Background and Career Impact

Beyond his criminal activities, public records indicate that Chaculvin Hayes has pursued a career in the entertainment industry as a musician and dancer. An IMDb profile lists his real name alongside the alias used during the fraud scheme, documenting work such as dancing in a 2015 Gladys Knight music video and playing slide guitar in a 2016 Brandy video. This dual existence highlights the complexity of the case, where professional opportunities in aviation intersected with illicit financial schemes. The sentencing marks the end of his involvement with GAT Airline Ground Support and any future prospects within the aviation sector.