Former AG McKenna Backs Ferguson on Education Crisis as WA Districts Prepare Lawsuit

Former Attorney General Rob McKenna supports Governor Ferguson's criticism of Superintendent Chris Reykdal as Lake Washington, Tacoma, and Yakima districts prepare to sue the state over education funding.

Lake Washington, Tacoma, and Yakima school districts are preparing to file lawsuits against the state of Washington regarding education funding, a move that has drawn significant commentary from former Attorney General Rob McKenna. McKenna has publicly expressed support for Governor Ferguson's sharp criticism of Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, highlighting a growing political consensus that increased financial investment has not yielded improved educational outcomes.

McKenna Defends Ferguson's Education Critique

McKenna argued that the current trajectory of education spending is counterproductive, stating, "Usually, when you double your investment in something, you expect to get a better result. We're getting worse results, and I think that's the point that Governor Ferguson is making." This statement underscores the core tension between the districts, which seek more state funds, and critics who question the efficiency of existing expenditures.

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The former Attorney General's comments on KIRO Newsradio emphasized that while taxpayers may face higher taxes if a new lawsuit forces legislative action, there are alternative solutions. McKenna suggested that lawmakers have the option to redirect existing spending rather than solely raising revenue, pointing out that the state is currently failing to deliver commensurate improvements in student performance despite increased budget allocations.

Districts Challenge State Funding Obligations

The three school districts contend that local levies are increasingly used to pay for basic education expenses that the state constitution requires the government to cover. Lake Washington and Tacoma have authorized measures to raise local funds, arguing that the state has shifted responsibility for basic education onto these districts. This legal challenge is rooted in Washington's constitutional "paramount duty" to provide education for children within its borders.

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McKenna explained that the landmark McCleary decision was originally intended to address this imbalance. He noted that the 2012 court ruling forced the state to shift money in the state budget to amply fund public education. However, the state Supreme Court found Washington in compliance with McCleary in 2018, leading many to assume the constitutional problem was solved. The districts now argue that funding is again falling short, effectively putting that assumption back before a court.

Charlie opened the interview by asking if the issue was already addressed by the McCleary decision and the billions subsequently directed toward schools. McKenna clarified that the districts' argument centers on the ongoing enforcement of the paramount duty, suggesting that the earlier judicial victories did not permanently resolve the structural funding gaps that are now emerging again.

Leadership and Fiscal Pressures

McKenna outlined possible responses from state lawmakers, including adjustments to existing income and capital gains taxes, though these were presented as predictions rather than announced proposals. He worried that another spending adjustment might offer only a temporary fix unless lawmakers and districts examine the specific costs driving recurring deficits. This analysis shifts the focus from simple budget increases to underlying fiscal mechanisms.

The former Attorney General pointed to district-by-district teacher contract negotiations as a primary driver of rising costs, arguing that competition for qualified educators pressures salaries upward. He also described how declining enrollment can squeeze districts because fewer students mean less state funding, while fixed expenses such as facilities maintenance remain. This structural mismatch creates a difficult financial environment for school administrators across the state.

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McKenna placed particular importance on leadership in the superintendent's office, stating, "We need to start with strong, effective leadership at the top of the public education pyramid, and that's the superintendent of public instruction." This comment aligns with Governor Ferguson's recorded remarks, where he expressed frustration with the current state of affairs despite the efforts of educators.

Political Dynamics and Future Outlook

The discussion revealed complex political dynamics between two Democrats, with host Charlie questioning what the unusually pointed criticism revealed about their relationship. McKenna agreed with Ferguson's broader critique but suggested that the timing allows the governor to benefit from a change in leadership. He acknowledged that critics might view Ferguson's stance as an attempt to shift blame, noting, "He kind of has to throw Reykdal under the bus."

McKenna contrasted Chris Reykdal's longer tenure with Ferguson taking office in January 2025, arguing that the governor deserves more time to influence education policy. He suggested that Ferguson could really benefit from a strong, effective ally in the superintendent's office, implying that the current arrangement is hindering progress. This perspective frames the leadership criticism as a strategic move to reset the educational policy agenda.

The conversation concluded with two distinct questions facing the state: whether Washington is meeting its legal obligation to fund basic education and whether the money already being spent is producing the results students need. As the lawsuit preparations continue, the state faces pressure to address both the fiscal structure of school funding and the leadership mechanisms that drive educational outcomes. The coming months will likely determine whether legislative reallocation or judicial intervention becomes the primary path forward.