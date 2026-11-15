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Former ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson Inducted into Silver Circle at 2026 Lone Star Emmy Awards

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Former ABC13 Anchor Melanie Lawson Inducted into Silver Circle at 2026 Lone Star Emmy Awards
Lone Star Emmy Awards · Melanie Lawson · ABC13
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Former ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson was honored with a Silver Circle induction at the 2026 Lone Star Emmy Awards, recognizing her nearly 45-year career and significant contributions to Houston television. Additionally, meteorologists Travis Herzog, Elyse Smith, and Kevin Roth received Emmys for their coverage of Eye on the Gulf: When the Storm Breaks.

Former ABC13 anchor Melanie Lawson was inducted into the Silver Circle at the 2026 Lone Star Emmy Awards on Saturday evening. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awards this honor, recognizing television professionals who have made significant contributions to the industry over careers spanning 25 years or more.in January after a nearly 45-year career at the station.

Throughout her tenure, she became one of Houston television's most recognizable and respected journalists.28 minutes ago Disruptions at airports could linger for days after nationwide FAA ground stop, operations expert says ABC13 meteorologists Travis Herzog, Elyse Smith, and Kevin Roth were also presented with awards. They each won an Emmy for their work on the special "Eye on the Gulf: When the Storm Breaks.

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"Jamie Lee Curtis to receive inaugural Rob and Michele Reiner Champion for Change AwardNew Orleans port sues to get control of tanker that crashed into cruise ship on Mississippi RiverDisruptions at airports could linger for days after nationwide FAA ground stop, operations expert says

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Lone Star Emmy Awards Melanie Lawson ABC13 Silver Circle Travis Herzog

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