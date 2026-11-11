Former 49ers Super Bowl wide receiver blasts fans on social media rant

Former 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is making it known that he’s happy where he is and doesn’t care whose feelings he hurts in the process. It’s been almost two weeks since …

Former 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings is making it known that he’s happy where he is and doesn’t care whose feelings he hurts in the process.turned down a potential reunion with the 49ers to stay with the Vikings, and the decision has resulted in him being scrutinized by the 49ers Faithful.

According to Jennings’ Instagram, it appears he’s reached a breaking point. He publicly called out naysayers by posting a series of captions on his Instagram Story. The series started on Tuesday morning when he posted, “People be delusional smh” then followed up with another caption reading, “if you talking about my playing time and stats. you’re delusional and just want something to talk about. why you acting like i can control that or some.

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” Six hours after his first series, he posted another caption on his Instagram Story that read, “for the fake fans coming from the 49ers after everything i did for yall. ight bet. i see how it is. for the real ones I forever appreciate you 🍾🍾🍾🍾🖤”Despite Jennings having a rather unusual, unproductive season with six receptions for 54 yards etched to his name, Jennings told ESPN’s Kevin Seifert that he thought his choice to stay with the Vikings was “best for both teams,” and that Minnesota has “No distractions. I love where I’m at.

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”“It wasn’t, like, a definite no at first,” Shanahan said.

“But he was like, ‘Man, Kyle, I’m pretty happy. I’m liking stuff. ’ When I heard the way he talked and where we’re at, I agreed with him. It was a good conversation and something that was possible, but that’s why it didn’t go down. ”