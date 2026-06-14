Former 49ers All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith dies at 36

Smith was drafted by the 49ers with the 11th overall pick out of Missouri in 2011 and made an immediate impact on the team. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Aldon Smith, then playing for the Raiders, sits on the bench during the second half of the team's game on Sept. 13, 2015. Smith also played for the Seahawks and the 49ers, who announced his death on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO — Aldon Smith, the troubled but talented pass rusher whose promising career was derailed by legal problems, has died at age 36. Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. The San Francisco 49ers announced Smith’s death Saturday night. The team did not disclose a cause of death.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the 49ers said in a statement. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into.

” Smith was drafted by the 49ers with the 11th overall pick out of Missouri in 2011 and made an immediate impact on the team, helping San Francisco snap a playoff drought and reach the NFC title game his first three seasons, with one trip to a Super Bowl. He had 14 sacks as a rookie when he finished second to Von Miller in voting for the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and had a franchise-record 19 1/2 sacks in 2012 when he was named a first-team All-Pro.

His 33 1/2 sacks in his first two seasons are the most in NFL history. He kept that pace up with 4 1/2 sacks in the first three games in 2013 before the off-field issues started with an arrest for DUI and a stint in rehab for substance abuse that sidelined him for five games.

“I’m getting there,” he said after his stint in 2013 on the non-football injury list. “Every day’s just a step closer to getting to where I want to be I’ve gotten a lot of support, from my family, friends, organization, teammates and everything. And it really says a lot that people care about me outside the field and they care about me as a person.

” Smith had 3 1/2 sacks in the playoffs that season but was suspended for the first nine games in 2014 and never made it back to his early level of performance because of suspensions and injuries. San Francisco then released him in August 2015 after another drunken driving charge — his fifth arrest in three years.

He signed with Oakland just before the start of the 2015 season and had 3 1/2 sacks in nine games before being suspended again.

“Aldon proudly wore the Silver and Black, was respected by his teammates and will be missed dearly,” the Raiders said in a statement. Smith applied for reinstatement to the NFL in 2016, but was not allowed back initially. The Raiders released him in 2018 following a domestic violence arrest. A plea agreement was reached in that case.

He signed with Seattle the next season but was arrested again for battery and was released in training camp. He served a six-month jail sentence for DUI in 2023 and never played again in the NFL. In college he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and the recipient of Missouri’s Defensive Lineman of the Year Award in 2010.





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