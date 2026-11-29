According to multiple reports, Michigan edge rusher Nate Marshall is set to enter the transfer portal. Marshall was in his second season at Michigan, and his st

, Michigan edge rusher Nate Marshall is set to enter the transfer portal. Marshall was in his second season at Michigan, and his stay had ups and downs.

It started during his recruiting process. Marshall had committed to Michigan, but opted to decommit for Auburn. Ahead of Signing Day, Marshall started leaning toward the Wolverines once again. The Oak Park product ended up flipping to sign under Sherrone Moore and land in the star studded 2025 recruiting class for the Wolverines.

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Marshall played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2025. He had six tackles and two QB hurries, but then Kyle Whittingham became the head coach. Michigan opted to hire Kyle Whittingham as the Wolverines' head coach and his saying went, "You will become us, we will not become you". During the spring, when Whittingham was talking about the edge unit, Marshall's name didn't come up often.