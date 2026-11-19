Irish actor Brosnan shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, Nov. 18, celebrating Pattinson’s landing of the iconic role

Robert Pattinson promotional art for James Bond; Pierce Brosnan as 007 in 1995’s ‘GoldenEye’Credit: Jaap Buitendijk; Keith Hamshere/GettyFormer 007 actor Pierce Brosnan praised Robert Pattinson’s casting as James Bond in a Wednesday, Nov. 18 Instagram postPierce Brosnan, Brosnan, 73 — who played the iconic character in four movies from 1995 to 2002 — shared a black-and-white image of Pattinson, 40, wearing Bond’s trademark tuxedo and holding a gun, along with a personal tribute.

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent,” the Irish actor’s caption began. The PEOPLE stories you love, with first access and special features reserved for subscribers.which they both starred in, writing that he had “fond memories” of their time working together on the film.

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“It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride,” the actor added, signing off by writing “Grá mor, Pierce” which means “much love, Pierce” in Irish. GoldenEyefrom Amazon MGM’s James Bond X account on Nov. 16 confirmed Pattinson was going to be the next 007.

Following the announcement, the“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” theactor said.

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“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. ”to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories..

It marks the first 007 movie to be produced by Amazon MGM after the studio acquired creative control of the property in 2025. In his own statement, Villeneuve, 59, acknowledged the other actors who had been in contention.

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” he said. “I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” Villeneuve added.