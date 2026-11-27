Fork It Pasta To Go, a new eatery in San Mateo co-founded by the family behind Penelope's Coffee and Tea, offers fresh, made-to-order pasta cups with Greek influences. The brothers use in-house made noodles and sauces, featuring signature flavors like truffle mushroom and macaronia me kima, catering primarily to a to-go crowd with a focus on freshness.

At Fork It Pasta To Go in San Mateo, the Macaronia Me Kima combines noodles, beef with Greek-inspired seasonings and tomato sauce. It’s one of the restaurant’s 10 signature pasta flavors.

In a San Mateo shopping center window, a pasta machine pushes out fresh noodles, ready to be transformed into made-to-order cups of to-go pasta from the newly opened restaurant.

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“The kids love it. They’ll come up to the window and watch it,” says George Fanourgiakis, who co-founded the Laurelwood Shopping Center shop, Fork It Pasta To Go, with brothers Nick and John.