Fork It Pasta To Go Opens in San Mateo with Greek-Inspired Made-to-Order Noodles
Fork It Pasta To Go, a new eatery in San Mateo co-founded by the family behind Penelope's Coffee and Tea, offers fresh, made-to-order pasta cups with Greek influences. The brothers use in-house made noodles and sauces, featuring signature flavors like truffle mushroom and macaronia me kima, catering primarily to a to-go crowd with a focus on freshness.
At Fork It Pasta To Go in San Mateo, the Macaronia Me Kima combines noodles, beef with Greek-inspired seasonings and tomato sauce. It’s one of the restaurant’s 10 signature pasta flavors.
In a San Mateo shopping center window, a pasta machine pushes out fresh noodles, ready to be transformed into made-to-order cups of to-go pasta from the newly opened restaurant.
“The kids love it. They’ll come up to the window and watch it,” says George Fanourgiakis, who co-founded the Laurelwood Shopping Center shop, Fork It Pasta To Go, with brothers Nick and John.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at mercnews
Get an alert when there is news on Food And BeverageFollow Food And Beverage