Forgotten Westerns: Overlooked TV Shows Worth Rediscovering

A curated list of underappreciated Western television series, ranging from classic 1950s dramas to modern interpretations, that deserve recognition for their unique contributions to the genre.

The landscape of television Westerns often centers on modern hits like Yellowstone or the critically lauded Deadwood, while the enduring classics such as Gunsmoke and Bonanza remain widely accessible.

Yet nestled between these well-known titans lies a trove of equally compelling yet underseen series that have faded from popular memory. This selection highlights several such shows that, despite minor imperfections or occasional narrative detours, offer rich and distinctive explorations of the American West, primarily during the post-Civil War era. Each entry captures a specific flavor of the genre, from sprawling family sagas to introspective gunslinger dramas, proving that the frontier's storytelling potential extends far beyond the most famous trails.

One of the most ambitious yet overlooked entries is How the West Was Won, which ran from 1976 to 1979. Following his iconic role as Marshal Matt Dillon in Gunsmoke, James Arness spearheaded this television adaptation of the celebrated film, expanding it into a series of over two dozen 90-minute episodes that function like self-contained made-for-TV movies.

The narrative follows the Macahan family, guided by Arness's Zeb Macahan, as they journey westward during the Civil War and navigate the ensuing lawlessness of the Reconstruction era. While serialized threads-such as Luke Macahan's repeated clashes with the law-provide continuity, each installment delivers a complete, cinematic story. The scale and production values rival many theatrical releases, yet the series remains a forgotten gem of the genre.

Earlier, in 1955, Cheyenne debuted as television's first hour-long Western series, running successfully for seven seasons and setting a template for future episodic dramas. Clint Walker stars as Cheyenne Bodie, a wandering gunslinger who drifts from town to town, inevitably drawn into local conflicts. The show is a quintessential example of the classic Western formula, embodying the lone hero archetype with a gravitas that recalls the film Shane.

Its influence extended beyond its own run, spawning the short-lived but equally worthy spin-off The Dakotas. Moreover, its iconic theme music remains one of the most recognizable in television history, underscoring the show's cultural impact despite its current obscurity. A late-1980s revival came with Paradise (1988-1991), originally titled Guns of Paradise, which aired amidst a brief Western resurgence alongside shows like The Young Riders and the Lones Dove miniseries.

The series stars Lee Horsley as Ethan Allen Cord, a former gunfighter seeking redemption by becoming a guardian to his orphaned niece and nephews in the California town of Paradise. His past follows him, however, complicating his developing relationship with landowner Amelia Lawson. Over three seasons, Paradise blends family drama with frontier justice, offering a more nuanced, character-driven take on the Western.

Though often overshadowed by its contemporaries, it holds a rightful place in the genre's canon for its heartfelt storytelling and strong performances. Finally, the modern era is represented by Joe Pickett (2021-2023), a two-season adaptation of C.J. Box's novels that transplants classic Western sensibilities into a contemporary setting. Michael Dorman plays the titular Wyoming game warden, an old-fashioned lawman investigating crimes in the vast, untamed wilderness.

Though the timeframe is current, Joe Pickett's ethos-his moral clarity, connection to the land, and reliance on instinct-is profoundly rooted in Western tradition. The series captures the genre's core themes of survival, conflict with nature, and frontier justice while updating the setting. Its premature cancellation after two seasons makes it a concise but satisfying binge, bridging the gap between traditional Westerns and today's neo-Western movement





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