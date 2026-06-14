Forgotten Thrillers of the 2010s: Four Underrated Gems Worth Revisiting

A look back at four overlooked thriller films from the 2010s-The Stanford Prison Experiment, Compliance, Creep and A Record of Sweet Murder-and why they remain powerful examples of the genre.

The decade of the 2010s left an indelible mark on modern cinema, especially for the thriller genre which rose to unprecedented prominence. While blockbusters such as Inception and Parasite captured worldwide attention, a quieter but equally compelling wave of films slipped beneath the mainstream radar.

These lesser‑known titles delivered the same pulse‑pounding tension, mind‑bending twists and psychological depth that define great thrillers, yet they were often dismissed by critics or overlooked by audiences at the time of their release. In this piece we revisit four such hidden gems, exploring why they deserve renewed appreciation and how they contribute to the ongoing strength of the thriller form.

The first film, The Stanford Prison Experiment released in 2015, dramatizes the infamous 1971 psychological study conducted by Dr Philip Zimbardo. Lead actor Billy Crudup inhabits the role of Zimbardo with a restrained intensity, guiding viewers through the rapid descent of ordinary volunteers into abusive guards and submissive prisoners. The movie's claustrophobic hallway setting amplifies the sense of confinement, while spare but sharp dialogue keeps the suspense taut.

Despite the absence of graphic violence, the film evokes a visceral dread that lingers long after the credits roll, making it a powerful meditation on authority, conformity and the fragility of moral boundaries. Its faithful recreation of the real‑life experiment and strong performances have allowed it to remain relevant and thought‑provoking more than a decade after its debut.

Next, the 2012 thriller Compliance offers a stark examination of how ordinary people can be manipulated into committing horrific acts. Inspired by a real incident, the story follows a fast‑food restaurant staff who receive a phone call from a man claiming to be a police officer. Actress Ann Dowd delivers a chilling portrayal of a manager torn between duty and fear, while Dreama Walker embodies the vulnerable employee at the center of the deception.

The film builds tension through relentless, uncomfortable dialogue and a mounting sense of dread, never shying away from the ugly truths about obedience and social pressure. Although it failed to achieve commercial success upon release, its raw, unsettling atmosphere has earned it a reputation as a modern psychological nightmare that continues to resonate with viewers today. The third entry, Creep from 2014, belongs to the found‑footage subgenre but stands out for its minimalist storytelling and sustained unease.

Director and star Patrick Brice plays Aaron, a freelance videographer who answers an ad to document the final messages of a dying man named Josef, performed by Mark Duplass. As the camera records, Aaron senses something amiss, and Josef's increasingly erratic behavior pushes the narrative into a labyrinth of paranoia and dread. Duplass's performance is deliberately ambiguous, oscillating between vulnerability and menace, which keeps the audience guessing until the very end.

Though the pacing is deliberately slow and traditional jump scares are scarce, the film's relentless tension and unsettling silence create an atmosphere that feels timeless, ensuring its place as a cult favorite among horror enthusiasts. Finally, A Record of Sweet Murder, a 2014 collaboration between South Korean and Japanese filmmakers, showcases an international take on the thriller formula.

The plot follows a Korean reporter and his Japanese cameraman who travel to an apartment complex after receiving a mysterious invitation from an old friend. Once inside, they are compelled to document a series of macabre nightly murders, captured through a gritty, found‑footage aesthetic that heightens the sense of immediacy and terror. The film's sharp script, inventive camera work and strong lead performances combine to deliver relentless suspense, making it a standout entry in the global horror‑thriller landscape.

Though it never achieved mainstream exposure, its inventive approach to storytelling and unflinching portrayal of terror have earned it a dedicated following among genre aficionados. Together, these four movies illustrate how the 2010s nurtured a fertile ground for inventive, thought‑provoking thrillers that continue to influence contemporary cinema





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