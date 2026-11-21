DreamWorks' Forgotten Island earns only $78.4 million globally against an $80 million budget, failing to recoup costs despite high critical praise and a star-studded cast.

DreamWorks Animation officially concluded the theatrical run of Forgotten Island after nearly two months, delivering a final worldwide gross of $78.4 million. This financial result marks a commercial disappointment for the studio as the film failed to recoup its reported $80 million production budget. The closing tally leaves the animated feature exactly $2 million short of the break-even point required to cover marketing, distribution, and exhibitor shares.

The shortfall defines the release as a box office bomb, a rare outcome for a studio of DreamWorks' historical stature and market influence. Industry analysts view this deficit as a significant financial miss, especially given the high expectations surrounding original intellectual property. The failure to reach the financial threshold highlights the severe risks associated with launching non-franchise animated features in the current landscape.

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Critics and general audiences responded to the film with remarkable enthusiasm, awarding it a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers praised the original storytelling and the meaningful integration of Filipino culture and mythology into the narrative structure. Co-directors Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado guided the project, leveraging their previous success with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to steer this new creative vision.

The emotional core of the film centers on two childhood best friends named Jo and Raissa. Jo is voiced by singer H.E.R., while Raissa is portrayed by actress Liza Soberano. Their bond faces a serious test when Raissa announces plans to relocate to the United States, causing tension between the pair. During their final night together before the move, the characters are magically transported to a mysterious location known as Forgotten Island.

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The plot follows the friends as they navigate this unfamiliar environment and solve its various challenges to find their way home. This journey forms the backbone of the narrative, blending fantasy elements with deep emotional resonance. Despite this artistic validation and high audience engagement, the positive reviews did not translate into the ticket sales necessary to offset the high costs of production.

Industry observers point to intense competition as a primary factor in the film's underperformance on the global stage. Forgotten Island launched its theatrical run during a period dominated by major blockbuster releases, including Avengers: Endgame: Encore. These high-profile franchises drew significant audience attention and seized substantial theater screen space. This competitive pressure made it extremely difficult for original animated features to capture meaningful market share.

Additionally, the film suffered from a fragmented and staggered international rollout strategy across key global markets. In several important territories such as the United Kingdom, the feature was not screened until October. This delay disrupted the initial momentum generated by early reviews and likely reduced the overall cumulative box office potential. The lack of a synchronized global release meant that word-of-mouth buzz could not sustain consistent ticket sales across different regions simultaneously.

The financial failure of Forgotten Island is particularly disappointing given the ongoing industry push for original content. Moviegoers and critics have repeatedly called for more diverse and original storytelling within the animation sector. Despite the film's cultural specificity and unique narrative approach, the commercial outcome may temper the studio's willingness to invest in similarly ambitious projects in the near future.

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Reporters have already characterized the release as one of the lowest-performing titles in DreamWorks' recent history. The $2 million deficit, while seemingly small in absolute terms, represents a distinct failure to meet the studio's internal financial benchmarks. This loss underscores the persistent risks associated with original animated features that lack established franchise branding or immediate character recognition.