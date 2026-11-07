Forgotten history: Aztecs return to former home for first time in decades

Saturday’s National University Bill Walton Classic features SDSU and Colorado.

San Diego State’s men’s basketball team will exit the cozy locker room, turn left at the Zamboni machine, walk through an opening in the hockey boards and jog onto a floor adorned with palm tree silhouettes at Pechanga Arena on Saturday afternoon for the first time in — can it be that long?

— nearly 30 years. The occasion is the National University Bill Walton Classic pitting the Aztecs against the Big 12’s Colorado Buffaloes , a game honoring the late Helix High School legend at the arena where he played the CIF finals and in the NBA with the San Diego Clippers. But lost in the sands of time and the afternoon’s tie-dye decor is that the Aztecs once called this 14,000-capacity concrete monstrosity home.

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They played here, some years more than others, through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s until 12,141-seat Viejas Arena opened on campus ahead of the 1997-98 season. In all, according to SDSU athletic records, they hosted 281 games since elevating to Division I in 1970 at what then was called the San Diego Sports Arena and won 173 of them.

“I’ll say this: I truly respected the Sports Arena, I really did,” said Michael Brunker, a former Aztecs assistant coach under Smokey Gaines in the 1980s who stayed in town to hold executive positions with the YMCA. “There was a lot of history there, a lot of legacy. Even though it was old, it was the biggest thing in San Diego and we loved playing there.

“The locker rooms were very spartan. They were not like the locker rooms they have now with individual stalls and all that. It smelled like beer … but it smelled historic. ”The San Diego Sports Arena is lit up in 1968.

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Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher came to Montezuma Mesa with Steve Fisher in 1999. They never played a game there, but both have been inside several times, for concerts, for preseason NBA exhibitions, Dutcher for indoor pro lacrosse when his daughter worked for the Seals.

“I heard from every fan that ever came here, the lifers, that ‘I went to games at Peterson Gym and I went to games at the Sports Arena,’” Dutcher said. “Now we’re going to be back in the Sports Arena, and all those original Aztecs fans who remember those days need to come back. “Obviously it’s dated, and they’re hoping they can build a new one there.

But until then, they have great concerts come through there and the Gulls play there. It’s not like it’s not a functioning building. It’s seen better days, but it’s still available for events and they do a good job when they have them there. ” SDSU’s only other option back then was Peterson Gym, which opened in 1961 and seated about 3,000 on laminated wooden bleachers.

Wanting more exposure for their newly minted Division I program, particularly once they joined a conference of schools with real arenas, they made the nine-mile trek west and hoped their fans would follow. In the 1980s, players would spend the night at a hotel on Sports Arena Boulevard owned by an Aztecs booster, then walk across the street for the game.

“It was like a road trip, almost,” Brunker said. “But that was what we had. We worked with the cards we were dealt. ” San Diego State’s Michael Cage goes up for a shot in a Dec. 3, 1983 game vs. UC Irvine at the San Diego Sports Arena.

At various times, they shared the arena with hockey and basketball tenants. The NBA’s San Diego Rockets played here. So did the ABA’s San Diego Conquistadors. So did the Clippers before shipping north to Los Angeles in 1984.

So, for a half-dozen games in the early 1970s, did the Golden State Warriors in an attempt to market the club to the entire state. There were also the San Diego Sockers, World Team Tennis, UFC, WWE, boxing title fights, indoor track meets and concerts — lots of concerts. Elvis Presley. The Rolling Stones.

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Jimi Hendrix. The Grateful Dead. Led Zeppelin. Bob Marley.

Bob Dylan. Frank Sinatra. Madonna. When there was a scheduling conflict, SDSU played at Peterson Gym.

When there wasn’t, the Aztecs headed down I-8. The most historic victories have come at Viejas Arena as Fisher and Dutcher elevated the program to national relevance, but many of its greatest individual moments were at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Anthony Watson’s single-game scoring record of 54 in a 138-93 win in 1986 against U.S. International? Michael Cage’s record 26 rebounds in 1980 against La Salle?

Tony Gwynn’s record 18 assists in 1980 against UNLV? Tony Ross’s record nine 3-pointers in 1986 against Manhattan? Fifty years ago … at the Sports Arena. They played No. 1 DePaul here before 11,044 in 1980.

They drew 10,465 here for BYU in 1987. They nearly knocked off North Carolina here before 13,106 in 1988.

“There were some great performances in the Sports Arena and some great wins,” Brunker said. “We had great teams come there. To act like, ‘Oh, you played in the Sports Arena,’ you play where you play. Sure, it was old, aged, but the history that’s gone on there, from hockey to wrestling to the Sockers to NBA teams to the concerts, we were there with all of that.

“When our kids went in there, they felt they were rock stars. It was showtime. It was our showtime. A lot of great memories that a lot of younger people don’t understand. ”