Forgotten HBO Classics to Stream Now: Hung, The Leftovers, Rome, and Landscapers

Rediscover four critically acclaimed yet underwatched HBO series including The Leftovers, Rome, and Landscapers. Explore why these shows deserve a renewed audience and where to start watching.

Despite the enduring legacy of television giants like The Sopranos, The Wire, and Sex and the City, the premium cable network HBO has produced numerous series that have faded from public memory. Many of these shows achieved critical acclaim and strong viewership during their initial runs, yet they have not maintained the same cultural footprint in the years since their conclusions. This article examines four such series that offer compelling storytelling and high production values, urging viewers to revisit these hidden gems on streaming platforms today.

Ray Drecker's Unconventional Career in Hung

Hung, which aired from 2009 to 2011, presents a darkly comedic premise centered on Thomas Jane's character, Ray Drecker, a former high school sports coach. After a house fire destroys his home and leaves him without insurance coverage, Ray faces severe financial instability and desperation. To resolve his monetary crisis quickly, he enters the sex industry, leveraging his above-average physical attributes to attract clients through his business, Happiness Consultants.

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The series, which also features Jane Adams as Ray's friend Tanya and the late Anne Heche as his ex-wife, explores the desperate measures a father takes to rebuild his life. Stephen Amell joins the cast in the third season as a young competitor in the same field. The show distinguishes itself by flipping traditional gender dynamics, portraying male vulnerability and economic hardship with a refreshing and humorous tone that remains distinct within the comedy-drama genre.

The Supernatural Aftermath in The Leftovers

The Leftovers, running from 2014 to 2017, is a supernatural drama that examines the societal collapse following an event that abruptly removes two percent of the global population. Justin Theroux stars as Kevin Garvey, a police chief who struggles to maintain order and rebuild civil society in the wake of this catastrophe, known as the Departure. The narrative focuses on the psychological and communal fractures that emerge as survivors attempt to cope with the sudden loss.

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As the series progresses, society fragments further, leading to the rise of various cults with distinct ideologies. A notable figure is Henry Holy Wayne Gilchrest Jr., played by Paterson Joseph, who claims to be the second coming of Jesus and manipulates vulnerable followers. Although the show initially struggled with ratings, it has since cultivated a dedicated cult following that praises its deep storytelling, complex character development, and unique directorial vision.

Historical Epic Rome and Its Production Realities

Rome, which broadcast from 2005 to 2007, stands as one of HBO's most ambitious historical dramas, depicting the transition of ancient Rome from a Republic to an Empire. The series stars Kevin McKidd and the late Ray Stevenson as soldiers Lucius Vorenus and Titus Pullo, whose fictional narratives intertwine with real historical figures and events. This UK and Italy co-production achieved significant viewer engagement and garnered numerous awards during its run.

Despite its critical success, the series was canceled after only two seasons due to prohibitively high production costs, falling short of its planned five-season arc. Many industry observers believe that the show's visual scope and narrative depth were ahead of its time, suggesting that similar productions launched in the modern era might have enjoyed much longer runs and greater sustainability given contemporary streaming economics.

True Crime Drama Landscapers Based on Real Events

Landscapers, a four-episode miniseries released in 2021, reimagines the true story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, played by Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. The couple, portrayed as mild-mannered individuals, murdered Susan's parents, William and Patricia Wycherley, in 1998 and buried them in their garden. For over a decade, the Edwardses lived without detection, creating a disturbing portrait of normalcy amidst hidden horror.

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Based on the actual 1998 murders, the show has maintained a remarkable 98 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite Colman's prominent A-list status, this series remains one of her least recognized works, overshadowed by her other major projects. The miniseries offers a binge-worthy exploration of crime and comedy that challenges viewers with its unsettling adherence to historical facts and its nuanced performances.